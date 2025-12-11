Phoenix Children's Earns National Recognition as a Pediatric Pulmonary Hypertension Network Site

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has been designated a network site member of the Pediatric Pulmonary Hypertension Network (PPHNet), joining an elite group of just 14 pediatric centers across the United States and Canada recognized for excellence in caring for children with complex pulmonary hypertension.

This prestigious achievement affirms Phoenix Children's as a national leader in providing specialized, high-quality care to premature infants and children with this rare and life-threatening condition. It reflects years of dedicated work to meet PPHNet's rigorous standards, including patient volume, specialized expertise and a multidisciplinary infrastructure.

"This PPHNet designation marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, one that will grant our patients access to cutting-edge research trials and further elevate our standard of care through national collaboration," said Sharad Menon, MD, MBA, director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic at Phoenix Children's. "It's also signals to families and referring physicians that our program provides expert, individualized care from infancy through adolescence."

Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, serious condition that causes high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, placing significant strain on the heart. It often affects infants born extremely prematurely — sometimes as early as 24 to 26 weeks — when lung development halts outside the womb. Many young patients also face additional diagnoses such as Down syndrome, bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) or heart disease.

Phoenix Children's Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic is a robust, multidisciplinary program designed to meet the needs of medically fragile patients. It offers a specialized cardiac catheterization program and advanced echocardiography techniques for noninvasive monitoring. With collaborative care across specialties and support from the health system's dedicated neonatal intensive care units, the clinic provides the highest level of care for the sickest children.

As a PPHNet site, Phoenix Children's will help advance pediatric pulmonary hypertension research and improve outcomes for children nationwide — reinforcing its dedication to innovation, compassion and excellence in pediatric cardiovascular care. In 2025, U.S. News and World Report ranked Phoenix Children's among the nation's "Best Children's Hospitals." The health system was also ranked the No. 1 children's hospital in Arizona and fourth in the Southwest region.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's