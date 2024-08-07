Phoenix Children's Hospital - Arrowhead Campus Opens Aug. 7

New Hospital Dramatically Expands Access to High-Quality Pediatric Healthcare

GLENDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in the West Valley now have better access to top-ranked pediatric healthcare with the opening of Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus on Aug. 7. Located at 19007 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale, this state-of-the-art, 175,000-square-foot hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including inpatient care, a 24/7 emergency department, surgical care and advanced imaging services.

The new hospital will treat up to 72,000 patients annually and answers a pressing need for high-quality pediatric services in the West Valley.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Arrowhead Campus provides 24 inpatient beds with plans to expand to 48 beds in early 2025, a 24/7 emergency department with 30 treatment rooms, six operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms, an onsite laboratory and a full suite of imaging services.

"Our expansion plans in the West Valley have been decades in the making," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "Today's opening is the culmination of years of effort to build a comprehensive campus that addresses the unique needs of children and ensures West Valley families can access the care they need, much closer to home."

The campus represents an investment of $195 million and the creation of more than 400 jobs.

The opening of the hospital marks the completion of Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus. In Nov. 2023, the health system opened a 45,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic at this campus, providing care in more than 20 high-demand pediatric subspecialties. This includes 10 specialties not previously available in the Northwest Valley such as psychology, neuropsychology and a neurodiagnostic sleep and electroencephalogram laboratory.

Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus is part of the health system's long-term expansion strategy to bring world-class care closer to home for Arizona families. Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, located 20 miles south of the new Arrowhead campus, opened last summer and provides a 24/7 pediatric emergency department and a large multispecialty clinic for Southwest Valley families.

On the other side of the Valley, construction continues at Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley to answer the needs of families in that region. In addition, the health system recently completed a series of expansion projects at Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus, adding 97 new patient rooms, 88,000 square feet of clinical space and a newly designed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit.

"Our goal with this expansion is to improve access, comfort and care for families throughout our fast-growing metro," said Meyer. "It's not just about opening new sites; it's about fulfilling our promise to bring the highest-quality pediatric health services to the communities where our patient families live and work. It's healthcare they need and deserve."

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's – Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

