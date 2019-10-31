Phoenix Children's Hospital Partners with Phoenix First Responders and the Phoenix Suns for the EMS | MVP Symposium

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's Hospital is partnering with the Phoenix Fire Department to offer the EMS | MVP Symposium, hosted by the Phoenix Suns at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Nov. 6.

Formerly known as the "Phoenix Children's Hospital EMS For Kids ('EMS4K') Conference," this event helps better-prepare Phoenix's robust first-responder network for pediatric-specific emergencies. For the first time, the event will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena as testament to how attendance and interest has grown since its inception. The expanded symposium is made possible thanks, in part, to a $100,000 grant from the Phoenix Suns to the Phoenix Fire Foundation. The conference covers everything from pediatric trauma management, anaphylaxis, cardiac and respiratory arrest, bio-behavioral emergencies and children who have special health care needs.

"Phoenix Children's has been a pediatric partner to the Phoenix community for more than 35 years," said Julie Augenstein, MD, Emergency Department physician and EMS Base Hospital Medical Director at Phoenix Children's. "This symposium brings together those who play a critical role in responding to an emergency in the field. We're thrilled to host this event on a larger scale – and bring more attention to pediatric emergency medicine services as a whole – alongside major partners like Phoenix Fire and the Phoenix Suns."

Phoenix Children's serves as the centralized medical direction communications center providing all necessary medical direction to certified EMTs and paramedics in the field, regardless of the patient's final destination — whether it be Phoenix Children's or another hospital.

"In an emergency, it's our job to be prepared," said Phoenix Fire Chief Kara Kalkbrenner. "The community expects that when we arrive to a scene, we can help – no matter the situation. It is instrumental to work with Phoenix Children's and expand our best practices particularly when we treat children. Continued learning is how we uphold our commitment to the public."

Phoenix Children's Hospital's Emergency Department has been verified as an Advanced Life Support (ALS) Base Hospital by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The organization is the only children's hospital in Arizona to earn this accreditation.

The event will also include representation from the School Nurses Organization of Arizona (SNOA). SNOA's participation helps promote best practices for school nurses when treating and triaging emergent pediatric traumas.

The event is also sponsored by community partners like Academy of Emergency Arts, Arizona Academy of Emergency Services, East Valley Firefighter Charities, Maricopa Ambulance, Maricopa County Public Health, Phoenix Fire Department, School Nurses of Arizona and United Phoenix Firefighters Charities.

"We're eternally grateful for the invaluable services first responders provide our community, and we're excited to host this vital, continuing education opportunity on our home court," said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl.

About Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix Children's is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years, Phoenix Children's has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the Hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

About the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are Arizona's original professional sports franchise and since joining the NBA in 1968 have been regarded as one of the most successful NBA franchises on and off the court. The Suns have featured some of the most iconic teams in league history, including the 1992-93 NBA Finals team led by Charles Barkley that is arguably the most beloved team in Arizona sports history and the innovative "Seven Seconds or Less" teams that were the precursor for today's modern style of play. Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, led by Managing Partner Robert Sarver, owns the Phoenix Suns, three-time WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury, the NAZ Suns and operates Talking Stick Resort Arena, the entertainment center and heart of downtown Phoenix.

SOURCE Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Related Links

http://www.phoenixchildrens.org

