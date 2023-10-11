Phoenix Children's Named A Top Innovator by Modern Healthcare

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems, is one of only three children's hospitals and 10 healthcare organizations in the country to receive recognition as a Top Innovator by Modern Healthcare for developing and leading transformative innovations that are driving change across the healthcare industry.

"Innovation is at the core of our work at Phoenix Children's, and it is an honor to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for the technology we have developed that directly impacts patient safety and outcomes," said Robert L. Meyer, President and CEO, Phoenix Children's. "Our clinicians and staff are dedicated to fostering innovation to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare."

Phoenix Children's builds one-of-a-kind digital solutions that are scaled and utilized across the organization to help better serve the complex needs of its pediatric patients. The game-changing patient care apps and dashboards the health system develops in-house combine real-time patient information and robust clinical decision support to assist providers in delivering top-quality care while also mitigating risk. Through an external partnership, Phoenix Children's has leveraged their novel patented solutions by sharing them with the healthcare community at large.

"Phoenix Children's is dedicated to sharing our novel ideas around the world by developing solutions that can be adopted by healthcare organizations in other markets," said David Higginson, EVP and Chief Innovation Officer, Phoenix Children's. "By sharing information as widely as possible, we can improve care and potentially save lives."

Clinicians at Phoenix Children's have access to more data, insights and innovative solutions than ever before. A mature enterprise "data lake" that collects and harnesses data from all corners of the organization integrates previously siloed data to improve decision-making across all departments. Today, data from nearly 70 systems flows into the data lake and the IT team links the data together to create the clinical tools that help identify better, safer, data-driven methods to enhance patient care throughout the system and within patient homes.

About Phoenix Children's  
Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

