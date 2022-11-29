Phoenix Children's Names Leading Surgeon-Scientist Matthew Halanski, MD, Division Chief of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the fastest-growing pediatric healthcare systems in the country, today announced the appointment of internationally renowned surgeon-scientist Matthew Halanski, MD, as Division Chief of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

"It's hard to express how much Dr. Halanski's appointment will mean to our health system and the families we serve," said Daniel J. Ostlie, MD, surgeon in chief and chair of surgery at Phoenix Children's. "Not only is he a renowned orthopedic surgeon and mentor to young developing clinicians, but he brings decades of experience in human development research to Phoenix Children's. His clinical and research experience is exactly what we need as we expand our world-class pediatric care to new sites of service and broaden our research capabilities."

Dr. Halanski will lead the Herbert J. Louis Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Phoenix Children's. He is a prolific surgeon, researcher and professor in the fields of pediatric orthopedics and sports medicine. His appointment is part of a broader effort to ensure top clinical and research leadership in high-demand specialty areas as Phoenix Children's solidifies its position as the premier regional pediatric healthcare system in the Southwest.

"It's an honor to join Phoenix Children's at a time of such incredible growth," said Dr. Halanski. "The health system is providing me with an incomparable opportunity to magnify my research efforts, while leading and working alongside a team of truly exceptional clinicians."

Indeed, the Herbert J. Louis Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine regularly receives high rankings in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospital" list. A center of excellence at Phoenix Children's, it provides advanced and specialized orthopedic care to infants, children and teens experiencing problems with their bones, joints or muscles.

Having a clinical and laboratory-based researcher like Dr. Halanski at the helm of the Herbert J. Louis Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will allow the team to double-down on research efforts.

Dr. Halanski holds three patents and has earned multiple coveted R21 grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), intended for exploratory and developmental research. He has also served as principal investigator on a host of projects funded by the NIH and the Department of Health and Human Services. His research, which focuses on translational medicine, has spanned bone growth and deformity correction, improved cast immobilization, the prediction and treatment of recurrent clubfoot deformities, minimizing blood loss during spinal surgery and improving the quality of life for children with neurologic and neuromuscular conditions.

Dr. Halanski has held numerous leadership roles during his more than 20-year career, most recently as professor of orthopedics and vice chair of orthopedics research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and division chief of Pediatric Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

He has held academic appointments at Michigan State University in both Surgery and Pediatrics & Human Development. Dr. Halanski also served as director of pediatric orthopedic research and held the position of associate professor with tenure of orthopedics and rehabilitation at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has won multiple accolades including the prestigious European Traveling Fellowship by the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America and the European Pediatric Orthopedic Society.

Dr. Halanski earned his medical degree at Wayne State University and completed an orthopedics residency at the University of Wisconsin. He then moved to Auckland, New Zealand, to complete a fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery and spinal deformity at Starship Children's Health.

Dr. Halanski's appointment at Phoenix Children's comes on the heels of several high-profile medical and executive hires in recent months as the health system prepares to open additional sites, increase services and expand its workforce.

