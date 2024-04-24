Phoenix Children's Names New Chief of Neurosurgery

Accomplished Surgeon-Scientist Jason Scott Hauptman, MD, PhD, Joins the Health System in June

PHOENIX, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, today announced the hire of accomplished surgeon-scientist Jason Scott Hauptman, MD, PhD, as division chief of neurosurgery, part of Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's. His appointment is part of a broader effort to hire top clinical and research leadership in high-demand specialty areas as Phoenix Children's solidifies its position as the premier pediatric health system in the Southwest.

Dr. Hauptman, who assumes his post in June, is a highly regarded pediatric neurosurgeon, researcher and professor. A practicing surgeon for more than 10 years, Dr. Hauptman offers unique expertise in the surgical management of pediatric epilepsy, removal of tumors in eloquent brain regions and treatment of congenital brain and spine anomalies in infants and young children.

"Patient families will benefit from Dr. Hauptman's epilepsy surgery expertise, and our health system will benefit from his impressive track record in medical education, mentorship, research and academia," said Daniel Ostlie, MD, surgeon in chief at Phoenix Children's. "I'm thrilled to have him join our team as we continue building our programs, uncovering new and better treatments, preparing the next generation of neurosurgical talent and ensuring the best care for our patient families, now and in years to come."

As division chief of neurosurgery at Phoenix Children's, Dr. Hauptman will provide strategic direction and administrative leadership while also collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to provide top-quality clinical care for children with neurological conditions. He will also hold academic appointments with Mayo Clinic Arizona, Creighton University School of Medicine and the University of Arizona College of Medicine — Phoenix.

Phoenix Children's is consistently recognized as one of U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" for neurology and neurosurgery. Barrow Neurological Institute at Phoenix Children's is also the largest pediatric neurosciences center in the Southwest and offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care for neurology, neurosurgery, developmental pediatrics, neuropsychology and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

"Taking care of children – and guiding their families through the best or worst of times – is my life's mission," said Dr. Hauptman. "I'm honored to join Phoenix Children's during a time of such exciting growth. This is an incredible opportunity to lead, and work with, truly exceptional clinicians in a nationally ranked center of excellence."

Outside the operating room, Dr. Hauptman is an accomplished scientist who has published more than 100 peer-reviewed research papers and served as the principal investigator on more than a dozen studies funded by the National Institutes of Health and other research organizations. He serves on editorial and reviewer panels for many of the top journals in neurosurgery and is a frequent guest lecturer on his work.



Dr. Hauptman comes to Phoenix Children's from Seattle Children's, where he is currently serving as co-director of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Program, surgical director of pediatric epilepsy and medical director of the Hydrocephalus Program. He has also been a principal investigator at Seattle Children's Research Institute and an associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Washington. Dr. Hauptman earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and his PhD in neuroscience from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He completed an internship in general surgery, a residency in neurosurgery and a specialty training and advanced research fellowship program, all at UCLA. He also completed a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

