Phoenix Continuum Recovery Center Receives Nationwide Buzz About Drug Detox Medical Device

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Continuum Recovery Center (CRC) announced earlier this year that it was offering the first non-pharmaceutical, non-implantable, FDA-cleared medical device to clients struggling with opioid dependency, its staff knew this was a game-changer for drug treatment.

Since then, the Phoenix-area's outpatient addiction treatment facility phone lines and social media channels have been busy with questions, requests for information, and a bit of healthy skepticism. After all, when it comes to discussions about opioid addiction and who's responsible for creating the opioid crisis in Arizona, there's plenty of finger-pointing and blame to go around.

The Bridge Device is a non-invasive plastic shell the size of a modern hearing aid, which is attached behind the ear with adhesive. Combining a computer chip and advanced microtechnology, the Bridge Device sends gentle electrical pulses directly into the brain via electrodes placed in and around the ear. These electrical pulses stimulate nerve endings in key nerve centers, blocking pain signals coming into the brain and spinal column. The Bridge provides quick relief from the pain of opioid withdrawal symptoms, often in less than 15 minutes.

Continuum Recovery Center and its CEO, former Phoenix Suns NBA player and head coach Frank Johnson, would rather focus on clinical answers , which is why this outpatient drug treatment facility chose to partner with the makers of the Bridge Device.

"The outpouring of requests for opioid withdrawal treatment here in Phoenix and from across the country has been astounding," said CRC behavioral health therapist Geffen Liberman, LISAC, CRADC, CPC. "With our specific Bridge Device program, clients use this advanced, neurologically based technology to get through the symptoms, getting off opioids faster and with far less pain, unlike anywhere else."

Treatment for opioid addiction is only effective when it's used and practiced effectively for the long term. And for many, the biggest hurdles to getting treatment are:

The physical and emotional wherewithal to get through initial withdrawal

The prohibitive costs of most programs

In fact, the NSS-2 Bridge Device provides relief to people within 15 to 30 minutes of its application . Clients looking to remove the chemical dependency of prescription pain medications, heroin, or other opioids, such as suboxone and methadone, can get past the discomfort of withdrawals in just two to five days.

To further support people in the greater Phoenix area to recover from opioid addiction, Continuum Recovery Center is offering a tiered incentive that makes the Bridge Device available to almost everyone.

$995 upfront cost for the Bridge Device

Rebate eliminates the cost*

$250 rebate total applied first month

rebate total applied first month Increases to $500 rebate applied second month

rebate applied second month Increases to $750 applied third month

applied third month Increases to $995 applied in fourth month

* Applies as long as the client successfully completes uninterrupted outpatient treatment at Continuum Recovery Center. Extended addiction treatment programs are known to increase sobriety success rates.

The benefits of the Bridge Device for opioid withdrawal include:

Drastically reduces painful symptoms

Reduces cravings for opioid use

Ideal for outpatient treatment

Shortens duration of opioid withdrawal to 2-5 days (normally up to two weeks)

Allows clients to begin emotional and behavioral health protocols of addiction treatment sooner

For people who may need medication-assisted treatment to support their recovery, the Bridge Device gives a positive initial client experience. And case study outcomes show that 88 percent of participants who used the Bridge Device transitioned into an ongoing program for recovery. These results are remarkable, considering that rates of drug relapse during the withdrawal process, without the Bridge Device, can be upwards of 90 percent.

The Bridge Device is just one more way to bring sobriety within reach to the people who need it.

Continuum Recovery Center is a Phoenix-based outpatient treatment facility, offering compassionate and personalized treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. We provide an evidence-based, holistic approach to healing that supports the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. Clients have access to cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness training, trauma therapy, yoga, individual and group therapy, family education, health and wellness, 12-step and non-12-step support programs, and more. Co-founded by our CEO and former Phoenix Suns player and NBA coach Frank Johnson, he and the entire staff bring dedication, honesty, integrity, and service to the community through our commitment to excellence.

*This content is not intended to be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor before considering the use of medication, altering medications, or use of medical devices.

