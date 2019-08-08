Phoenix DevOps Consulting Firm HATech Named Advanced DevOps Partner by Amazon Web Services

PHOENIX, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HATech, a full-service DevOps transformation firm, proudly announced today that they have achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency and are now known as an AWS Advanced DevOps Partner. HATech (hatech.io) helps clients develop and nurture the cultural, mindset, and organizational approach that enables them to develop, release, maintain, support, and iterate quickly and reliably. With offices in Phoenix and Las Vegas, HATech serves clients throughout the U.S.

HATech AWS Advanced DevOps Partners

According to AWS, DevOps Competency Partners "provide solutions to, or have deep experience working with businesses to help them implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices or helping them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS."

In addition to full-service DevOps consulting, HATech offers a range of other engagement models, including 13th Month Cloud Assessment & Optimization, Infrastructure Monitoring & Optimization, DevOps SME OnDemand, and DevOps Patterns on Demand. Across its services, HATech leverages best-in-class technology partners such as Dynatrace for application performance monitoring and Spotinst for cloud cost containment.

The process of achieving the AWS DevOps Competency was rigorous, including an in-depth audit by an independent third party. "The audit is typically scheduled for four hours. Ours was two-and-a-half, owing to our dedication to preparedness. In preparation for the audit, the HATech team did what they always do – pulled together with a 'can-do, will-do' attitude," explained the firm's Customer Success Manager Tab Wearing.

"Because of our experience guiding clients through their SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance audits, we had already established patterns to prepare, fulfill, and execute efficiently and effectively in an audit," added CEO Jon Hathaway.

In their report, auditors commented on HATech's "key areas of strength and differentiation" including:

Due diligence with respect to the AWS DevOps Competency checklist

A formal process for closing the loop with respect to lessons learned during customer engagements

A mature and comprehensive training program for onboarding and training of DevOps personnel

DevSecOps practices of incorporating Security by Design as well as implementing best practices in security across the customer/cloud engagement lifecycle

AWS Service Delivery designations in AWS Lambda, Amazon Aurora, and Amazon API Gateway

The fact that HATech delivers services to a wide variety of industries including Finance & Payments, Hospitality, E-Commerce, Recruitment, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, and Travel Agencies

One of the key differentiators between HATech and other DevOps consulting firms is HATech's focus on developing solutions to clients' business challenges. While many other firms take a technology-first approach, HATech takes a business-first, people-driven approach. So while AWS is a key technology partner, HATech remains committed to recommending the best fit technology to each client.

Key to the firm's DevOps competency is HATech Academy, their custom-built on-boarding, training, and career development program. The Academy is available for clients as well, who can send their own hires through the 3-month progressive program to hit the ground running, with HATech providing ongoing mentorship, coaching, and educational opportunities.

"We're proud of our unique approach to DevOps – business-first, people-driven, technology-agnostic – that is the foundation of our DevOps competency," explained Hathaway. "But ultimately, what matters most is the success we enable our clients to achieve."

About HATech

Over the course of more than 20,000 collective consulting hours and counting, HATech enables companies from startups to enterprises to move fast and not break things. Discover more at hatech.io

Contact

Tab Wearing

219513@email4pr.com

702-788-7150

SOURCE HATech LLC

Related Links

http://hatech.io

