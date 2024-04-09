Phoenix East Aviation and MzeroA Online Ground School Join Forces to Propel Aviation Education Forward

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix East Aviation (PEA) proudly announces its selection of MzeroA Online Ground School (MzeroA) as the exclusive ground school provider for its Part 141 flight training courses. This collaboration marks an innovative advancement in the quality of modern aviation education for aspiring pilots. With MzeroA's leading edge content, and a proven track record of success preparing over 150,000 students for exams, PEA students will benefit from comprehensive and consistent instruction with around the clock availability throughout their training.

"As a passionate advocate for pilot education and training excellence, I am excited to be teaming with MzeroA to improve our training curriculum. We are not only enhancing access to top-tier instructional resources and proven training techniques, but we are joining with the loyal members of the MzeroA Nation to share our dedication to elevating aviation education standards." - Kristoffer (KJ) Johnson, CEO & President of Phoenix East Aviation

"As the founder of MzeroA, I am thrilled to announce the launch of our Part 141 product during Sun N' Fun. Our content and methods have been training pilots under Part 61 for many years and this week marks our entrance into Part 141 flight training by a major domestic and international flight school with a long history. This collaboration represents a fusion of two industry leaders dedicated to shaping the future of aviation education. Together, with Phoenix East Aviation, we are positioned to equip a new generation of pilots with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the dynamic world of aviation." - Jason Schappert, Founder & President of MzeroA

About Phoenix East Aviation: With a legacy spanning over half a century, PEA has been at the forefront of global pilot training welcoming students from diverse backgrounds both domestically and worldwide. Operating from three premier locations in Florida, with a modern fleet of over 65 aircraft, PEA is committed to educating skilled aviation professionals for the launch of their professional career. PEA is an accredited institution, authorized to issue both M-1 & F-1 visas, and offers traditional and accelerated programs. Students enjoy uninterrupted timelines training year-round under PEA's self-examining curriculums in a supportive campus environment. PEA provides financing options, partner-based degree programs, regional and major airline pathway programs, and alumni networking opportunities.

About MzeroA Online Ground School: MzeroA has distinguished itself as a leading provider of online aviation education, offering learners a dynamic community and user-friendly systems designed to promote safety and proficiency in all aviation endeavors. Through engaging online content, innovative instruction, and a user-friendly interface, MzeroA is revolutionizing aviation education, setting new standards for safety and mastery in the skies. Their aviation expertise and recent FAA approved Part 141 courses, in addition to their popular and proven Part 61 offerings, as well as Remote Pilot programs, provide future aviators with a thorough foundation for success at an affordable price point.

To learn more about Phoenix East Aviation & MzeroA Online Ground School, visit their websites at www.pea.com & www.mzeroa.com .

SOURCE Phoenix East Aviation