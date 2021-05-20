Phoenix Exteriors Becomes Second Illinois Certified Installer of the Tesla Solar Roof

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Exteriors, an industry-leading roofing and solar company headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, has become one of only two companies in Illinois to become a Certified Installer of the Tesla Solar Roof and reseller of the Tesla Powerwall.

Tesla partners with local companies who are professionally trained to install the Solar Roof and sell the Tesla Powerwall. In order to become a Certified Installer, companies must adhere to strict quality, permitting and inspection requirements specified by Tesla.

Phoenix Exteriors

"Our company is excited to partner with Tesla in the installation of Solar Roofs and Powerwalls all over the U.S.," said Phoenix Exteriors CEO and Founder Eric Stanis. "They foster the same mission as us in providing climate-saving products and in envisioning a greener future." Phoenix Exteriors is currently undergoing its first installation of a Tesla Solar Roof at a residential home in Illinois, with more in the works through 2021.

The Solar Roof, a solar energy system made up of tempered glass tiles with embedded solar cells, replaces your current roof with a seamless design, and the Powerwall, a compact home battery that stores energy, detects outages and automatically becomes your home's energy source when the grid goes down, are now part of a premier product line Phoenix Exteriors is now offering, will goals to offer Tesla products to every homeowner in America by 2022.

"We are fortunate to be able to continue the great success our company has had throughout our fourteen-year history. We get to work with some of the most premier brands in the roofing and solar industry and are fortunate to work with a company with such a great reputation," said Stanis. Phoenix Exteriors will continue to offer solar panels, roof repairs, and new roofing, but adds another scope to their services.

Phoenix Exteriors operates offices in Chicago, Illinois, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, and Sacramento California. They are a premier and certified installer of Malarkey roofing products, as well as over a dozen other manufacturers of roofing, siding, solar and residential home energy storage products. To learn more about Phoenix Exteriors initiatives, visit www.phoenixexteriors.com.

