Phoenix Finance Ranked in the “2019 KPMG China Fintech 50”

The evaluation contents of "2019 KPMG China Fintech 50" consisted of technologies implemented, business mode innovations, reform of traditional finance, solutions of traditional difficulties and improvements of financial efficiency. Over the past months, dozens of partners from KPMG and specialists from different fields evaluated participant companies from the views of innovative technologies, infrastructures, implementation of standardizations and mechanisms. Phoenix Finance made the cut for its excellent contributions in fintech field.

Since it was founded, Phoenix Finance has remained focused on the development and implementation of fintech and the "Intelligent Finance" strategy it started in the beginning of 2015.

President of Phoenix Finance, Vince Zhang attended the ceremony and joined the round-table discussion entitled "Fintech innovation driven by technology breakthroughs". Mr. Zhang said that traditional wealth management agents can only cover limited customers because they rely on offline wealth management consultants. However, intelligent wealth management agents can enlarge the market and will become an important force in the wealth management field. There are almost 200 million emerging wealthy people whose investable assets are between 300,000 yuan to 10 million yuan. They have multiple and complicated wealth management demands such as supporting their retired family members, education for future generations and pensions. Giving importance to intelligent wealth management.

Phoenix Finance has successfully established a set of cutting-edge Fintech-based intelligent technological architecture with the implement of big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain and other technology. It published several backstage operation management tools, including fund storage and management systems, intelligent marketing systems, user management systems and big data risk management systems, and intelligent auxiliary transaction tools which implement in the inclusive finance business, wealth management business and international business.

Its subsidiary, Phoenix Zhi Xin is engaged in network loan information intermediary business, has established an inclusive financial technology system based on fintech, covering online intelligent customer acquisition and big data risk management to provide users effective financial services.

In the wealth management business, Phoenix Finance has implemented its financial technology across the platform. Its intelligent KYC (Know Your Customers) and users needs functions can follow users information to change across tags immediately. Its fintech products and tools can provide users intelligent customized wealth management services, such as the smart wealth management product "Phoenix Accurate", fully-automatic trading strategy product "Magic Mirror Robo-advisor", and intelligent news analysis engine "Fengming Intelligent Information."

As part of Phoenix Finance's international operations it has a portfolio intelligent management system, hybrid cloud network architecture and online trade system to provide users 24/7 assess to its suite of financial services.

Supported by its innovative technology systems, big data platform, intelligent search engine and business management system, Phoenix Finance has serviced more than 12 million users with immediate customized financial services around China, North America, Southeast Asian and other areas.

