Phoenix Finance receives Most Innovative Fintech E-Wealth Management Platform award at The Wealth APAC forum

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wealth APAC forum – IPWM & IFWM China Awards 2019 were hosted in Shanghai by WEALTH Magazine on December 18, 2019. The forum brought together 100 well-known experts from the Asian Pacific wealth management community and executives from top financial institutions in the region who engaged in in-depth research and discussions on the current status and developments of the Asian Pacific wealth management market. At the forum, Phoenix Finance won the Most Innovative Fintech E-Wealth Management Platform award, a recognition under the 2019 Best Financial Technology Innovation Award for its outstanding performance in the field of wealth management.

The winners of the Wealth APAC awards are selected using the strictest criteria during a six-month selection process based on a comprehensive array of metrics, including abilities at innovation in technology, platform services and brand value. The Awards are designed to recognize outstanding wealth management teams and services in the Asia Pacific region, raise the awareness of wealth management in the region and promote the prosperity of the wealth management market.

Phoenix Finance, founded in 2014, is a comprehensive intelligent financial service platform owned by Phoenix TV Group, serving Chinese globally. This is the second time that Phoenix Finance has won an award in the category of wealth management technology services in 2019 following the garnering of the 2019 Annual China Digital Wealth Management Service of the Year in China award from The Asian Banker at the Wealth and Society Summit 2019 which recently concluded. Both awards represent a recognition of Phoenix Finance's technology competence and intelligent wealth management services among both industry players and users.

Based on an internet-oriented online marketing and service model, Phoenix finance's wealth management business provides users with personalized and customized services while enhancing the quality of services by combining online smart financial tools with offline professional services.

After five years of development, Phoenix Finance has now built a comprehensive technology network, including a proprietary technology system, a big data platform, and an intelligent system that supports the front, middle and back office operations of financial services. Notably, the company has developed a wide range of world-leading products, including a fully automated transaction and capital depository system developed in-house, intelligent asset allocation tools, an intelligent marketing and user management system, and an intelligent finance information analysis engine, laying a solid foundation for the creation of online wealth management services.

Phoenix Finance has successfully developed a range of internet-based intelligent wealth management services. Citing a few examples, "Phoenix Accurate", an wealth management tool developed in-house by Phoenix Finance, provides users with personalized, cost-effective reliable and intelligent wealth management services, in addition to multiple advantages in innovation, among them, a wealth diagnosis system, an asset portfolio with lower risks, as well as asset diversification and customization. Phoenix Finance's smart fund strategy product, Mojing Zhitou, which roughly translates as "Magic Mirror Robo-advisor", has helped create fully automated trading strategy products with various public funds serving as investment portfolios or funds of funds (FOF) by combining the traditional investment rules in the secondary market with the latest AI and big data technologies. In addition, the company's intelligent news analysis engine, Fengming Intelligent Information, makes the investment logic easy to understand for users by conducting in-depth analysis and extensive correlation of massive complex financial information through a number of technical means, including big data, text mining, AI and quantitative analysis.

Phoenix Finance has established a full lifecycle value management system based on a longstanding demand for wealth management, in a move to deepen its relationship with consumers, improve its user value management system, pay attention to long-term wealth planning based on user lifecycle, recommend appropriate wealth management solutions based on different user attributes, and meet consumer needs at different stages in their investment lifecycle with a variety of products and solutions.

Leveraging the internet, big data and AI, Phoenix Finance has created a comprehensive online wealth management structure, providing consumers with diversified, professional and customized wealth management services. The garnering of the Most Innovative Fintech E-Wealth Management Platform award at the Wealth APAC forum represents a recognition of Phoenix Finance's dedication to the financial technology sector over the past five years, providing users with convenient online wealth management services. Phoenix Finance is expected to integrate finance with technology more closely in the firm's next stage of development, leading wealth management as it embarks on a new journey.

