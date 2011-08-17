Phoenix Gems Provides Additional Public Court Information Regarding the Final Judgment in Civil Action No. 0034186-18.2011.8.17.0001

DETROIT, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the July 7, 2026 public statement issued by Helius Minerals Limited concerning Civil Action No. 0034186-18.2011.8.17.0001, Phoenix Gems provides additional information contained within the public Judgment and official court record regarding the scope of the litigation, the Court's determinations, and the current status of the judicial proceedings.

The public Judgment identifies the civil action as having been brought by Brent Evan Smith against Phoenix Gems do Brasil Ltda., Artaxerxes Campos Carvalho Lima, Verônica Campos Lima, Colossus Mineração Ltda., and COOMIGASP – Cooperativa de Mineração dos Garimpeiros de Serra Pelada.

As reflected in the public Judgment, the litigation arose from Brent Evan Smith's exclusion from Phoenix Gems do Brasil Ltda. in June 2007, approximately three years after execution of the June 5, 2004 Serra Pelada agreements referenced in Phoenix Gems' July 1, 2026 news release. The Judgment further records that the Plaintiff sought, among other relief, the annulment of legal transactions entered into after the June 2007 exclusion, notably those involving Colossus Mineração Ltda.

Following consideration of the evidence and applicable Brazilian law, the Court declared the June 2007 contractual amendment excluding Brent Evan Smith from Phoenix Gems do Brasil Ltda. null and void, holding that restoration of the status quo ante required his reintegration as a shareholder with all corresponding rights and obligations, thereby restoring the legal framework that existed prior to the June 2007 exclusion. The Court further declared subsequent legal transactions dependent upon the validity of that exclusion to be null, while preserving the rights of good-faith third parties, awarded damages for moral harm, and dismissed counterclaims.

The Judgment became final (transitado em julgado) on June 4, 2026. According to the official public docket, on July 6, 2026, the Court issued a certificate and remitted the case file to the 1ª Contadoria de Custas for further proceedings in the judgment enforcement phase (cumprimento de sentença), where the post-judgment proceedings continue in accordance with Brazilian judicial procedure.

The complete Judgment and procedural history remain publicly available through the Tribunal de Justiça de Pernambuco's Public Consultation Portal. We encourage investors, regulators, industry participants, and all interested stakeholders to review the public judicial record in its entirety.

About Phoenix Gems

Phoenix Gems is a privately held U.S. corporation specializing in international mineral exploration and strategic asset acquisition.

Media Contact

Phoenix Gems

Brent E. Smith

Founder and President

+1 (248) 429-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE Phoenix Gems