Phoenix Hip-hop Artist Rhymi Hits 23k Monthly Listeners 12 Days After Album Release

"Gemini Season" — the 16-track debut LP from independent Phoenix rapper Rhymi — has crossed 24,000 total plays and 23,400 monthly listeners on Audiomack, an algorithmically-driven indie hip-hop milestone for an artist with no major label

PHOENIX, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent hip-hop artist Rhymi has crossed 23,400 monthly listeners on Audiomack with his debut album Gemini Season, just 12 days after the project's May 3 release. Total album plays on the platform have surpassed 24,000, with no prior catalog, no major-label distribution, and no traditional press cycle to speed the climb. For an independent indie hip-hop artist out of Phoenix, the numbers represent a clear algorithmic and community signal — Gemini Season is finding its audience the old-fashioned way.

"I made this album in the in-between moments," Rhymi says. "The drives, the late nights, the days nothing was going right. It's about the version of me that has to keep moving forward and the version of me that needs a minute. Both are real. Both are on this record."

The Audiomack momentum positions Rhymi as one of the more talked-about indie hip-hop artists to emerge from Phoenix's 2026 release calendar. With 23.4K monthly listeners and the album still in its first month, Gemini Season is now in active editorial consideration on Audiomack and being pitched to hip-hop blogs, sync libraries, and indie playlist curators.

By the Numbers — Gemini Season (as of May 15, 2026)

24,000+ total plays on Audiomack

23,400+ monthly listeners on Audiomack

12 days since release (May 3, 2026)

16 tracks, including 2 skits and 1 memorial track

0 major-label deals, 0 publicist retainers, 0 traditional press pushes

About Gemini Season

A 16-track full-length project that lives where melodic rap meets lyrical hip-hop — the kind of project that rewards both the casual stream and the close listen. Gemini Season explores the duality at the heart of the Gemini sign: ambition and reflection, confidence and doubt, the public version of self and the private one. It's not a concept album in the literal sense — it's a self-portrait in motion.

The album is rooted in Phoenix specifically — Midnight In Peoria, 11 PM In Phoenix, and Desert Moses anchor Gemini Season to a city and a sound, while cuts like The Secret Of The Yod, Sunrise, and the closer 2008 trace the broader emotional arc of the project. Two skits — both featuring Chris Cash — punctuate the album in the tradition of classic hip-hop full-lengths.

Stream Gemini Season Now

Contact:

David Thompson

***@republicfinancialservices.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13145962

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Call Q Media