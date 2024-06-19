PHOENIX, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Injury Lawyer Secures $80,000 Settlement for Child Hurt at Department Store.

In a recent case, Super Woman Super Lawyer , Phoenix's preeminent injury lawyer, secured an $80,000 settlement for a four-year-old minor injured while playing in a clothing carousel at a local Marshalls store. The incident, in which the child was cut by a hanger, resulted in significant emotional and physical trauma.

Super Woman Super Lawyer and her team of diverse injury attorneys took on the case with determination and skill, navigating the complexities of personal injury law to achieve justice for their young client. The settlement not only addressed the physical harm suffered by the child but also recognized the emotional distress experienced by the mother, who witnessed the accident. Despite facing significant comparative liability challenges due to alleged lack of supervision, Super Woman Super Lawyer and her team successfully secured an additional $5,000 for the mother. This aspect of the settlement highlights Super Woman Super Lawyer's comprehensive approach to advocacy, ensuring that all facets of the trauma are acknowledged and compensated.

This Phoenix injury case underscores Super Woman Super Lawyer's standing as the nation's best children's injury lawyer , a title she has earned through relentless advocacy and numerous successful verdicts and settlements. Her team's ability to overcome obstacles and secure rightful compensation highlights their dedication and proficiency in handling sensitive cases involving minors.

"Our goal has always been to fight for the rights of injured children and their families, ensuring they receive the justice and compensation they deserve," Super Woman Super Lawyer stated. "This settlement is a testament to our commitment to supporting victims and holding negligent parties accountable."

Super Woman Super Lawyer's team of Phoenix injury attorneys utilized their extensive experience in representing injured minors and their families to navigate the legal hurdles, ultimately leading to this victory for the injured child. Each attorney brought their unique expertise to the table, contributing to a well-rounded and comprehensive legal strategy.

This recent victory adds to Super Woman Super Lawyer's impressive record, reinforcing her reputation as a staunch defender of children's rights. Families in Phoenix and beyond can trust that under her representation, their cases will be handled with the utmost care, competence, and compassion.

For more information about Super Woman Super Lawyer and her team of injury attorneys, visit her law firm's website or contact her office directly.

About Super Woman Super Lawyer:

Super Woman Super Lawyer is the best injury lawyer in Phoenix, AZ , known for her tireless advocacy and exceptional track record in securing favorable outcomes for her clients.

