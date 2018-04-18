Phoenix International Academy Joins Cohort to Reimagine Learning

PHOENIX, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix International Academy is proud to announce its selection as a member of the 2018 Invent cohort at NewSchools Venture Fund.

Phoenix International Academy is one of 23 organizations in the 2018 investment group. Each cohort member is committed to launch a new, innovative school or instructional model designed to meet all students where they are, help them succeed, and inspire them to create a brighter future for us all. In addition to the funding, NewSchools will provide management assistance and create a community of practice for the cohort members.

Phoenix International Academy believes ALL students are capable of making a profound impact on their local, national, and global community. Focusing on expanding the impact of excellent teachers, project based learning, and restorative justice, we partner with the community to build the school they want and need.

"We are focused on providing students with authentic learning opportunities, rooted in their community experiences. We commit to supporting our students to develop strong academic foundations and apply those skills to make an impact on issues they care about," said Ivette Rodriguez, Executive Director.

"We believe schools can reimagine the student experience to provide the combination of strong academics with the important habits, skills, and mindsets today's students need to be successful," said Kareem Weaver, Managing Partner at NewSchools Venture Fund. "That's why NewSchools is proud to invest in these teams of educators and entrepreneurs who are designing new, innovative approaches with their communities that embrace an expanded definition of student success."

About Phoenix International Academy

Phoenix International Academy is committed to providing a rigorous academic environment, where students apply core academic content and skills through interdisciplinary projects requiring creative and complex problem solving. Students will develop the skills to thrive in an interdependent world through a focus on global competency and projects that will positively impact our local and global community.

About NewSchools

NewSchools Venture Fund is a national nonprofit that invests in promising teams of educators, and entrepreneurs, who want to reimagine learning. We help them accomplish their missions to achieve outstanding results for the schools, students and educators they serve. We are committed to helping students graduate high school prepared and inspired to achieve their most ambitious dreams and plans.

