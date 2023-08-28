PHOENIX INVESTORS ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN PARK HILLS, MISSOURI

Over 500,000 square feet is available for immediate leasing opportunities.

PARK HILLS, Mo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix") announced the acquisition of an approximately 515,913-square-foot industrial building located at 1000 Taylor Avenue in Park Hills, Missouri.

Construction began on the building in 1976, with additions and updates made as recently as 2018. The facility features 18 docks; six, 14-foot overhead drive-in doors; clear heights up to 40 feet; and both wet & dry fire suppression systems. Sitting on 41.76 acres with parking for nearly 300 automobiles and 9 trailers, the property is poised for immediate leasing opportunities. The property also boasts an active rail spur serviced by Union Pacific Railroad, is located only 11 miles from Farmington Regional Airport, and less than 2 miles from US-67, making the facility easily accessible from rail, air, and road.

The property was formerly inhabited by PGP Glass USA, Inc. ("PGP") and owned by Piramal Glass, an Indian company owned by Blackstone Capital. Once the city's largest employer, PGP announced its closure in February 2022 and closed its doors in March 2022.

"We are very excited to add this industrial facility to our portfolio and attract quality employers to the area," said Phoenix Investors Chairman & Founder Frank Crivello. "The facility can be leased immediately; we are confident we will be able to reinvigorate the area's economic activity with this valuable acquisition."

This acquisition highlights Phoenix's commitment to investing in the Park Hills community and providing superior commercial real estate options to local businesses, as well as avenues for development and growth within the local workforce and economy.

