PHOENIX INVESTORS ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN WEST BURLINGTON, IA

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix") announced the acquisition of an approximately 365,640-square-foot industrial building located at 510 East Agency Road in West Burlington, Iowa.

Constructed in 1955 with notable additions in 1964, 1966, 1980, and 1993, the property offers heavy power and related infrastructure, high efficiency lighting, and compressed air throughout. The building features up to 33' clear heights, 40' x 50' column spacing, and 7 dock doors on 38.70 acres of land, providing ample space for industrial users. The facility also features a variety of cranes, ranging from ¼-ton to 10-ton capacities. The Burlington Junction Railroad connects the property to the BNSF mainline approximately 1.5 miles north, making it a prime location for businesses in need of transportation and logistics services.

"The City of West Burlington is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Phoenix Investors to help transform the industrial facility along West Burlington Avenue," said West Burlington City Administrator Gregg Mandsager. "We appreciate Phoenix Investors' commitment to our community and are hopeful that we will soon have a new and beneficial use for the facility."

"We are thrilled to add this excellent industrial facility to our portfolio," said Patrick Dedering, Director, Acquisitions & Leasing of Phoenix Investors. "This property will prove to be a great opportunity for businesses looking for high-quality industrial space, especially as it can be leased immediately."

This acquisition highlights Phoenix's commitment to investing in the West Burlington community and providing superior commercial real estate options to local businesses.

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Our reconstruction and selective deconstruction of facilities provides a green alternative versus the standard demolition and replacement of legacy buildings. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 64 million square feet spanning 29 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

