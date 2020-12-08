Phoenix Investors Announces Phase Two Of North Normal Industrial Park In Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announced it will build Phase Two of the North Normal Industrial Park consisting of a 500,000 square-foot addition on approximately 30 acres of land it owns located at 301 West Kerrick Road in Normal, Illinois.

In June 2020, Phoenix acquired the partially completed Phase One consisting of 500,000 square feet in the North Normal Industrial Park. Phoenix will complete construction of Phase One in early 2021. Rivian, www.rivian.com, recently leased the entire Phase One. Rivian plans to move into Phase One in March 2021.

Phase Two will feature a highly functional design, including 32-foot clear heights, 50' x 60' column spacing, and 50 exterior docks. Easily divisible for two users, the facility will have cross-dock capabilities and include additional developable land for expansion. The property is strategically located at the interchange of I-39 and I-55 in Central Illinois, having immediate access to I-55, I- 39, and I-74. The central location makes it ideal for distribution to Chicago, St. Louis, and Indianapolis.

"We were excited to lease Phase One to Rivian and deliver an Industrial Park the Normal community can be proud of," stated David Marks, CEO & President of Phoenix Investors.

The property is located in the Bloomington-Normal Regional Enterprise Zone and is eligible for certain support through that program, including utility tax exemption and investment tax credits.

Additionally, the City of Normal approved tax incremental financing ("TIF") as part of the North Normal Warehouse Redevelopment Project.

"We are thrilled they partnered with Rivian to expand plant operations and create additional jobs. We are equally excited about the addition of another 500,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space in Normal," stated Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos. "Phoenix has been a tremendous partner. We look forward to their continued investment and expansion that will draw additional jobs and new businesses in the North Normal Industrial Park."

"We were fortunate to find superb local contractors lead by P.J. Hoerr and Stark Companies to help us complete the construction in lightning speed to meet Rivian's timetable," stated Frank P. Crivello, Chairman of Phoenix Investors. "The City of Normal's elected officials and administrative staff have bent over backwards to help us complete this project on time. We are grateful."

