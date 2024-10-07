PHOENIX INVESTORS APPOINTS JEFF DORTONA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national leader in the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities, has announced the appointment of Jeff Dortona as Chief Financial Officer. Previously a Managing Director and Co-Head of Originations at UBS Investment Bank, Mr. Dortona's 20 years of experience in investment banking on Wall Street, an extensive network of relationships, and his deep industry expertise make him a valuable addition to the Phoenix team.

In his previous role, Mr. Dortona was responsible for leading a national origination platform which provided commercial real estate debt through the CMBS market as well as highly structured balance sheet transactions; he was also instrumental in originating many permanent and bridge loans. Prior to his role at UBS Investment Bank, Mr. Dortona managed and underwrote secured real estate financings at Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Dortona is a graduate of Boston University and holds a BA in Business Administration with concentrations in real estate and finance.

"Jeff's familiarity with our property portfolio and investment strategy will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Phoenix Investors Founder & Chairman Frank Crivello of the appointment. "We feel both fortunate and grateful as we welcome him to the Phoenix team."

"I am excited to join Phoenix Investors, a company I have admired as one of the most dynamic industrial owners in the real estate industry," said Dortona. "I look forward to working with the Phoenix team on advancing the company's traditional industrial and data center platforms across the country."

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 78 million square feet spanning 29 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

