Phoenix Local and real estate investing expert launches pre-sale of highly anticipated wholesaling book

From tackling mindset hurdles to closing your first deal, Damji spills the wholesaling secrets he has taught thousands in his mentorship course, AstroFlipping.

PHOENIX, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamil Damji, founder of real estate investing course AstroFlipping, launches presale for his novel "How to Wholesale Real Estate: The No Cash Strategy to Build a Scalable Business." The book is expected to be released on June 29, 2023.

When speaking on the upcoming book, Damji said "There's so much misinformation about wholesaling. So I knew when Bigger Pockets came to me with the idea, as their subject matter expert, it had to be the best. I knew this book would have to be the crown jewel, the authority, the Bible of wholesaling."

Those who purchase the book on preorder before June 29, 2023, will get access to a live, pre-order exclusive Q&A webinar with Jamil and a bundle of contracts you'll need as a wholesaler. Presale purchasers also are entered to win a range of prizes. Winners could get a free year of Astroblaster software (a communication tool for lead gen and pocket listings) and an AstroFlipping membership, or a one-hour, one-on-one coaching call with Jamil. Check it out here, https://store.biggerpockets.com/products/how-to-wholesale-real-estate

On becoming an author of his first book, Damji stated, "I know it's corny, but they say "everybody's got a book in them". For me, I mastered the wholesaling space, I founded the largest wholesaling franchise in the country, together through AstroFlipping we've impacted an entire community, and changed the lives of over 4000 people. I've always wanted to write a book, and then I knew I had to."

Jamil Damji is also the co-founder of "KeyGlee", a real estate wholesaling franchise operation. While achieving personal success in the industry, he began sharing his knowledge and experiences on youtube and other social platforms. His success landed him on national television as host of A&E's popular show, "Triple Digit Flip" and was recently crowned "Subject Matter Expert" for Wholesaling on the world's largest real estate online community, "BiggerPockets."

AstroFlipping is a real estate investing mentorship program with over 4,000 students. The course focuses on entrepreneurial mindset and wholesaling in real estate. In addition to the course videos, the course provides members with a community of like-minded individuals and wholesaling opportunities. To learn more about Jamil and AstroFlipping visit www.jamilgivesback.com

