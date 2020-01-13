Phoenix Logistics Contracts With Transportation Services Company In Athens, PA

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Logistics ("Phoenix Logistics"), an affiliate of national private commercial real estate firm Phoenix Investors headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has opened a new facility located at 101 N Main Street in Athens, Pennsylvania, which will serve the Northern Pennsylvania and Western New York regions.

Located in the heart of the Marcellus Shale Basin, the facility's location and capabilities serve to further cement Phoenix Logistics' foothold in the Eastern U.S. Phoenix Logistics will offer warehousing, distribution and fulfillment services to contract and public customers in this 400,000 square foot facility. As a starting point, Phoenix Logistics was awarded a contract with a prominent transportation services company to provide logistics services in this location.

"Phoenix Logistics is excited to add Athens, PA to our national network, offering logistics services in the Northern Pennsylvania and Western New York regions," said Robert Kriewaldt, Phoenix Logistics' Senior Vice President.

In addition to private warehousing, Phoenix Logistics also provides AIB-certified food-grade storage capabilities, shared and public storage, integrated logistics, network management, rail-served facilities, alongside access to affiliate Phoenix Investors' impressive portfolio. As demands for e-commerce facilities, food-grade capabilities, and real estate in secondary markets grow, Phoenix Logistics remains committed to expanding its networks, services, and practices to meet the evolving needs of a changing market.

About Phoenix Logistics

Phoenix Logistics is uniquely positioned to help you with all of your supply chain needs including warehousing, distribution, and transportation. As an affiliate of the real estate firm Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee, WI, Phoenix Logistics has access to a portfolio of approximately 29 million square feet of warehouse and industrial property across 23 states. Phoenix Logistics has coupled an aggressive investment in WMS and related technologies with competitively priced space offered by Phoenix Investors to provide unique value to its client's supply chain needs.

Logistical support covers a wide variety of disciplines, from warehouse management to freight brokerage. Phoenix Logistics provides support in locating and attaining the correct logistics solutions based on each business's individual needs and requirements.

For more information, visit https://phoenix3pl.com.

