Phoenix Logistics Named Top 3PL Provider By Inbound Logistics

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbound Logistics has recognized Phoenix Logistics as an industry leader on its annual Top 100 3PL Provider list. Inbound Logistics is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers; Phoenix Logistics has been consistently recognized with this honor.

"When choosing the 2021 Top 100 3PL Providers, Inbound Logistics editors specifically targeted providers who offer the innovation, visibility, flexibility, speed, and control that drive the supply chain solutions our audience needs to achieve their goals and meet customers' evolving needs," Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics said. "Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Phoenix Logistics for innovative solutions empowering logistics, supply chain, and transportation excellence in 2021."

"The delivery of innovative solutions and outstanding service have always comprised the cornerstone of Phoenix Logistics' mission," said Robert Kriewaldt, Phoenix Logistics' Senior Vice President. "These values continue to inform our day-to-day operations as we provide engineering, manufacturing, information technology, and logistics and supply chain services to the defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. We are honored to be recognized for our success within the field."

About Phoenix Logistics

Strategic Real Estate. Applied Technology. Tailored Service. Creativity. Flexibility. These fundamentals reflect everything we provide at Phoenix Logistics. Most logistic competitors work to win 3PL contracts, and then attempt to secure the real estate to support it. As an affiliate of giant industrial real estate firm Phoenix Investors, Phoenix Logistics quickly secures real estate solutions across its portfolio of 40 million square feet or leverages its market and financial strength to quickly source and acquire real estate to meet our clients' needs. At Phoenix Logistics, we provide specialized support in locating and attaining the correct logistics solutions for every client we serve. Visit https://phoenix3pl.com to learn more.

