Phoenix Logistics Welcomes Robert Kriewaldt As New Senior Vice President

MILWAUKEE, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Logistics, LLC ("Phoenix Logistics"), a third-party logistics warehouse & distribution firm and affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), announced its appointment of Robert Kriewaldt as Senior Vice President.

Mr. Kriewaldt boasts more than twenty-five years of experience in the industrial real estate and logistics industries, including extensive expertise in all aspects of leasing, purchasing, and redevelopment. His prowess in third-party logistics operations, site start-ups, pricing, equipment financing, contract negotiation, and new business development will serve as an immense value-add for Phoenix Logistics.

Throughout his career in real estate and logistics, Mr. Kriewaldt has remained dedicated to client satisfaction, ensuring mutually-beneficial relationships, and fostering long-lasting partnerships. Mr. Kriewaldt's history of excellent client satisfaction and retention will lend itself to overseeing Phoenix's daily operations as well as the company's overall corporate strategic development.

Prior to joining the Phoenix Logistics, Mr. Kriewaldt held positions in operations and sales with Warehouse Specialists, LLC. Mr. Kriewaldt earned a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Texas and a Juris Doctorate degree from Marquette University; he is also a licensed CPA and a current member of the Wisconsin Bar.

About Phoenix Logistics

As an affiliate of the real estate firm Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee, WI, Phoenix Logistics has access to a portfolio of approximately 25 million square feet of warehouse and industrial property across 24 states. Phoenix Logistics has coupled an aggressive investment in WMS and related technologies with competitively-priced space offered by Phoenix Investors to provide unique value to its client's supply chain needs, including warehousing, distribution, and transportation services.

For more information: https://phoenix3pl.com.

SOURCE Phoenix Logistics, LLC

Related Links

https://phoenix3pl.com

