Phoenix Mecano Recognizes Digi-Key as #1 Distributor for 2017

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was given Phoenix Mecano's #1 Distributor for 2017 award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Philip Brown, President & CEO and LeeAnne Pacheco, Inside Sales Manager at Phoenix Mecano; and given to Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development & Support, Central Europe and Eric Wendt, Supplier Business Development Manager at Digi-Key.

Phoenix Mecano Presents Digi-Key with #1 Distributor for 2017 Award

Phoenix Mecano manufactures an extensive line of watertight enclosures in Aluminum (cast and extruded), Fiberglass, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, ABS, and Stainless Steel. These durable enclosures are ideally suited for industrial and electronic applications such as instrumentation housings, modular tabletop, machine control, and handheld enclosures.

Phoenix Mecano's extensive portfolio of enclosures is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

