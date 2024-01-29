Phoenix Merchant Partners Launches Private Credit Strategy with Close of Innovative Financing Solution to Gryphon Holdings

Adds Industry Veterans Julia Henderson and Adrian Macedo

Names Benjamin Weston to Advisory Board

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Merchant Partners, LP ("Phoenix" or the "Firm"), an independent investment firm focused on providing broad financing solutions to the middle-market universe of companies, today announced the closing of its first transaction, an innovative financing to Gryphon Holdings (the "Company"), a company involved in quota share non-catastrophic property and casualty reinsurance services.

The financing, which closed on January 10, marks the official launch of the Phoenix private credit and lending solutions platform, and provides for the capitalization of the Company's balance sheet and the future growth of its reinsurance program. The transaction's unique structure includes a combination of two financial instruments: a delayed draw senior facility, represented by a contingent capital note, and the issuance of preference shares. The terms include the ability for Phoenix and related parties to provide additional growth financing over the course of the next several months.

"We see significant unmet financing needs among unsponsored businesses in the middle market and believe our creativity, prudent approach to structure and focus on process uniquely position us to identify and execute on that differentiated opportunity set," said Art Mbanefo, Phoenix Founder, CEO and CIO. "We are excited to launch this part of our platform through our relationship with Gryphon, which provides testament to our ability to pivot and offer bespoke financing solutions that match company and industry dynamics."

Clifford Chance LLP and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel for Phoenix on the transaction, while Houlihan Lokey is now being engaged to serve as financial advisor on the next stages of the deal. "Art and the team at Phoenix have established well-deserved reputations as creative capital providers at a number of companies and across multiple geographies, this is not the first time we see them bring new innovations to the insurance market," said Arik Rashkes, Managing Director and Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Financial Services Group. "We believe that this could be the first of many innovative financings by the Phoenix Merchant Partners platform that can help redefine how companies approach financing alternatives."

Expands Senior Team

Phoenix also announced the addition of several senior investment professionals who further fortify the Firm's existing institutional-quality expertise and expand its capability to provide clients with tailored financing solutions. Adrian Macedo has joined as Managing Director and Head of Investments from ORIX USA, where he most recently worked with Mr. Mbanefo in a similar role. Julia Henderson will join Phoenix as Managing Director, Insurance Solutions, effective February 1. She previously served as President and Head of Portfolio Management at Stable Corporation, where she remains on the board of directors.

The Firm also added Benjamin Weston to its Advisory Board. Mr. Weston recently served as Global Head of Alternative Investments and Chief Investment Officer of the Alternatives Investments Department at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

"Our people will always be our greatest asset, and the addition of these incredibly talented and highly-regarded professionals provide further testament to the opportunity we see for our platform," Mr. Mbanefo continued. "In founding Phoenix, I set out to build a truly institutional business, and we have established an exceptional foundation of insight and experience from which to grow. We look forward to continuing to strategically expand our team and advisory board as we work with high quality companies and investment partners."

About Phoenix Merchant Partners

Phoenix Merchant Partners is an independent investment firm focused on providing broad financing solutions to the middle-market universe of companies. The Firm was founded by Art Mbanefo, formerly CIO of Barclays Bank PLC, CIO and head of asset management of ORIX USA and CIO/co-CEO of Paloma Partners. Leading the firm alongside Mr. Mbanefo is Tim Throsby, President, CRO and CCO, who previously served as CEO of Barclays Bank PLC, Global Head of Equities at JP Morgan and CEO and President of Citadel Investment Group's Asian business. The team of fifteen includes eleven experienced investment personnel and four seasoned business professionals.

The Firm leverages an integrated approach, leaning heavily on structuring skills to build long-term partnerships and bring the experience and track record of a leading team of investment professionals to lending solutions in underserved markets.

For more information, please visit https://phoenix-merchant.com/ .

Contact Information



Taylor Ingraham / Steve Bruce

ASC Advisors

[email protected] / [email protected]

203 992 1230

SOURCE Phoenix Merchant Partners