Phoenix Merchant Partners Welcomes New General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer Rafael Colorado to Executive Team

RYE, N.Y., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Merchant Partners, LP ("Phoenix" or the "Firm"), an independent investment firm focused on providing broad financing solutions to the middle-market universe of companies, today announced the addition of Rafael Colorado as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel to work alongside Phoenix Founder, CEO and CIO, Art Mbanefo and President, CRO and CCO, Tim Throsby on the Executive Management team. As a newly appointed member of the Executive Management team, Mr. Colorado will collaborate closely with Messrs. Mbanefo and Throsby to further solidify the firm's leadership and strategic direction.

Mr. Colorado joined effective February 1 and will oversee the Firm's legal and operational frameworks, aiming to enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and support strategic growth initiatives. Prior to joining Phoenix, Mr. Colorado was a Managing Director and Senior Counsel at Hudson Advisors where he was actively involved in the negotiation and closing of numerous acquisitions, asset sales and lending transactions. Mr. Colorado is a licensed attorney and Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas.

"Tim and I are thrilled to welcome Rafael to the Executive Management team of Phoenix," said Mr. Mbanefo. "Rafael brings a wealth of experience and expertise that is crucial for the continued growth of our platform as we establish new benchmarks for operational excellence, investor engagement, and capital mobilization. I am incredibly excited about what we will achieve together."

Phoenix also announced that Robert "Bobby" Molina has joined the Firm as Managing Director, Investors Solutions and Thomas "Tommy" Parry has joined the Firm as Controller, both effective March 18. Mr. Molina was most formerly the Head of Originations at Briarcliffe Credit Partners and Mr. Parry a Vice President at PennantPark Investment Administration.

Messrs. Colorado, Molina and Perry join other recent additions Julia Henderson and Adrian Macedo, who serve as Managing Director, Insurance Solutions and Managing Director and Head of Investments, respectively. With these new appointments, the Phoenix Merchant team comprises fifteen members, including ten experienced investment personnel and five seasoned business professionals.

About Phoenix Merchant Partners

Phoenix Merchant Partners is an independent investment firm focused on providing broad financing solutions to the middle-market universe of companies. The Firm was founded by Art Mbanefo, formerly CIO of Barclays Bank PLC, CIO and head of asset management of ORIX USA and CIO/co-CEO of Paloma Partners. Leading the Firm alongside Mr. Mbanefo is Tim Throsby, President, CRO and CCO, who previously served as CEO of Barclays Bank PLC, Global Head of Equities at JP Morgan and CEO and President of Citadel Investment Group's Asian business.

The Firm leverages an integrated approach, leaning heavily on structuring skills to build long- term partnerships and bring the experience and track record of a leading team of investment professionals to lending solutions in underserved markets.

