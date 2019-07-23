Phoenix New Media Announces Further Update on Proposed Sale of Investment in Yidian

BEIJING, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it has entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") to the share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated March 22, 2019 between the Company and Run Liang Tai Management Limited ("Run Liang Tai") for the sale of 32% of the total outstanding shares of Particle Inc. ("Particle" or "Yidian") to Run Liang Tai and its designated entities (the "Proposed Buyers") (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Supplemental Agreement made the following major revisions to the SPA:

T he Company agrees to increase the number of Particle shares to be transferred to the Proposed Buyers from 199,866,509 shares to 212,358,165 shares while the total purchase price will remain unchanged at US$448 million . The Company will own approximately 3.63 % of the total outstanding shares of Particle on an as-if converted and fully diluted basis if the Proposed Transactions are completed as contemplated by the Supplemental Agreement.

The Supplemental Agreement is subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company's parent company, Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (HK: 2008), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("Phoenix TV"). The Supplemental Agreement may also be terminated if Particle's other shareholders do not waive their rights under Particle's existing shareholders agreement with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Supplemental Agreement. There can be no assurance that Phoenix TV's shareholders will approve the Supplemental Agreement or Particle's other shareholders will waive their rights. As such, there can be no assurance that the disputes between the Company and the Proposed Buyers as previously announced by the Company will be resolved in the Company's favor; and there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will ever be closed.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

