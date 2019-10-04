Phoenix New Media Announces Further Update on the Proposed Sale of Investment in Yidian

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced further update on its proposed sale of 34% of the total outstanding shares of Particle Inc. ("Particle" or "Yidian") to Run Liang Tai and its designated entities (the "Proposed Buyers") (the "Proposed Transaction").

As previously announced by the Company, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") with the Proposed Buyers on March 22, 2019 for the Proposed Transaction, and entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") to the SPA on July 23, 2019. The Supplemental Agreement is subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company's parent company, Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (HK: 2008), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("Phoenix TV"), and may also be terminated if Particle's other shareholders do not waive their rights under Particle's existing shareholders agreement (the "Shareholders Agreement") with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Supplemental Agreement.

After the Company executed the Supplemental Agreement, two shareholders of Particle, Long De Cheng Zhang Culture Communication (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. and Long De Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited (collectively, the "Long De Entities") notified the Company that they intend to exercise their co-sale rights under the Shareholders Agreement with respect to 16 million shares of Particle for a total selling price of approximately RMB240 million while reserving their rights to co-sell more shares up to the maximum amount allowed under the Shareholders Agreement or fewer shares if they can find other buyers for their shares.

Based on discussion with its legal advisers, the Company is of the view that the notice by which Long De Entities purported to exercise their co-sale right does not constitute a valid notice under the terms of the Shareholders Agreement , and thus the co-sale rights should not be considered as properly exercised within the exercise period specified in the Shareholders Agreement. However, the Long De Entities continued to assert their co-sale right. While the Company is still discussing with the Long De Entities for an amicable resolution, the Company cannot assure you that this dispute will be resolved in the Company's favor.

If the Long De Entities are able to validly exercise their co-sale rights, the Company may have to reduce the Particle shares that it can sell in the Proposed Transaction if it decides to proceed with the transaction, and the proceeds to the Company from the transaction will be reduced accordingly. Alternatively, the Company may decide to terminate the Supplemental Agreement and reverse all transactions occurred under the Supplemental Agreement, which will include return to the Proposed Buyers of installment payments already made by the Proposed Buyers under the Supplemental Agreement in the aggregate amount of US$100 million. In such case, the Company may have to resume its dispute with the Proposed Buyers under the original SPA as announced by the Company in its press release dated June 28, 2019.

Notwithstanding the disputes, the Company understands that Phoenix TV plans to submit the Supplemental Agreement to its shareholders for approval. If Phoenix TV's shareholders approve the Supplemental Agreement notwithstanding the disputes, the Proposed Buyers should pay the Company a further cash deposit of US$50 million under the Supplemental Agreement. There can be no assurance that Phoenix TV's shareholders will approve the Supplemental Agreement. Even if Phoenix TV's shareholders approve the Supplemental Agreement, there can be no assurance that the Company's disputes with the Long De Entities, or with the Proposed Buyers under the original SPA will be resolved in the Company's favor. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will ever be closed.

