Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian's Financing Update

The Company previously announced an agreement (the "Previous Agreement") among the Company, Particle and Long De Cheng Zhang Culture Communication (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. ("Long De") pursuant to which the Company was expected to assign to Long De or its affiliates the Company's rights under a loan to Particle with a principal amount of US$14.8 million granted in August 2016 (the "August 2016 Loan"), and Long De or its affiliates were expected to subscribe for Series E preferred shares and warrants of Particle. Long De subsequently informed the Company and Particle that it has not obtained necessary government approval for remitting funds offshore to make payments to the Company or Particle, and therefore, neither the assignment of the August 2016 Loan to Long De nor the proposed subscription for Series E preferred shares and warrants of Particle by Long De or its affiliate has been completed.

Given the delay in completion of the transactions contemplated by the Previous Agreement, the Company and other parties to the Previous Agreement agreed to terminate the agreement and replace it with a loan assignment agreement, pursuant to which the Company will assign the August 2016 Loan to Long De or its affiliates with an assignment price of approximately US$17.0 million, and warrants issued by Particle to Long De and its affiliates which allow them to subscribe for Series E preferred shares of Particle that are expected to represent 7.69% of the total shares outstanding of Particle on an as-if converted basis for an aggregate price of approximately US$73.5 million. Both the loan assignment and warrants exercise are expected to be completed only after Long De and its affiliates have obtained necessary funds offshore to make payments to the Company and Particle, as applicable. Concurrent with issuance of the warrants, Long De and its affiliates agreed to provide interest-free, Renminbi-denominated loans to consolidated affiliated entities of Particle in China in amounts substantially the same as their expected payment obligations for the warrants exercise. Such loans are expected to be repaid when Long De and its affiliates inform Particle that they are ready to start the process for remitting funds offshore in order to complete the warrants exercise. It is, however, uncertain when Long De and its affiliates can obtain necessary funds offshore to make payments to the Company and Particle and there is uncertainty as to whether and when the loan assignment and warrant exercises can be completed.

The purpose of the above mentioned transactions is to enable Particle to receive the gross proceeds as soon as possible. After such transactions have been completed as described above, Particle will receive gross proceeds of approximately RMB464.5 million (equivalent of US$73.5 million) from Long De and its affiliates as a result of their exercise of the warrants and expects to close its E round of financing then.

