About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading application, fashion application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Phoenix New Media Limited

Nicole Shan

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

ICR, Inc.

Rose Zu

Tel: +1 (646) 405-4883

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-new-media-filed-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300637089.html

SOURCE Phoenix New Media Limited