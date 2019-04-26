Phoenix New Media Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (the "2018 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2019. The 2018 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its audited consolidated financial statements contained in the 2018 20-F, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests can be directed to Qing Liu, Phoenix New Media Limited, Sinolight Plaza, No. 4 Qiyang Road, Wangjing, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People's Republic of China.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

Phoenix New Media Limited

Qing Liu

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 405-4883

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

