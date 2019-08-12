Phoenix New Media Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment during the second quarter of 2019, we remained committed to the sustained growth and evolution of our business. During the second quarter, we continued to refine our combination of AI-powered content recommendation and seasoned editorial curation. Moreover, we further expanded our market-leading content library, which allowed us to explore additional monetization opportunities. Going forward, we are confident that our robust content recommendation system, premium brand equity, and innovative growth initiatives will further solidify our leadership in China's new media industry."

Ms. Betty Ho, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "In the second quarter of 2019, our total revenues reached RMB395.1 million, representing an 8.6% year-over-year growth and 38.7% sequential growth. Importantly, total revenues for paid services in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 51.1% year over year to RMB70.3 million, mainly driven by the outstanding performance of our digital reading business since the acquisition of Tadu. Also, our new business initiatives made material contributions to our growth as we continued to deliver a broad range of informative content in lifestyle-related categories such as real estate, food, and fashion. Our net advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 2.3% year over year to RMB324.8 million. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in the development of AI technology, production of in-house content, and expansion of lifestyle verticals. We are confident that through our strategic allocation of capital and well-defined business objectives we will continue to generate long-term return to our shareholders."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB395.1 million (US$57.5 million), representing an increase of 8.6% from RMB363.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was caused by the consolidated revenues of RMB49.2 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yitian Xindong" or "Tadu") consolidated starting from December 28, 2018 and the consolidated revenues of RMB84.6 million (US$12.3 million), starting from April 1, 2019, from Beijing Fenghuang Tianbo Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tianbo"). The Company's net advertising revenues from traditional business decreased by 28.5% due to the macroeconomic uncertainties and increased competitions.

Net advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB324.8 million (US$47.3 million), representing an increase of 2.3% from RMB317.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to the consolidation of advertising revenues from Tianbo. However, the Company's net advertising revenues from traditional business declined due to the above stated reason.

Paid services revenues[1] for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB70.3 million (US$10.2 million), which represented an increase of 51.1% from RMB46.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenues from paid contents for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 126.7% to RMB54.0 million (US$7.9 million) from RMB23.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the consolidation of digital reading revenues from Tadu. Revenues from games for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), which represented a decrease of 34.7% from RMB4.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenues from MVAS for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million), which represented a decrease of 62.0% from RMB17.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenues from others for the second quarter of 2019 increased to RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 513.4% year-over-year, which was mainly caused by the increase in revenues from E-commerce and online real estate related services.

[1] Prior to 2019, paid services revenues comprised of (i) revenues from digital entertainment, which included MVAS and digital reading, and (ii) revenues from games and others, which included web-based games, mobile games, content sales, and other online and mobile paid services through the Company's own platforms. Beginning from January 1, 2019, paid services revenues have been re-classified and now comprised of (i) revenues from paid contents, which includes digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from games, which includes web-based games and mobile games, (iii) revenues from MVAS, and (iv) revenues from others. For comparison purposes, the revenues from paid services for the quarters of 2018 have been retrospectively re-classified.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB185.0 million (US$26.9 million), representing an increase of 37.7% from RMB134.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to the following:

Content and operational costs for the second quarter of 2019 increased to RMB156.4 million ( US$22.7 million ) from RMB108.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the consolidation of content and operational costs of Tianbo and Tadu, and due to an increase in IP production costs.

( ) from in the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the consolidation of content and operational costs of Tianbo and Tadu, and due to an increase in IP production costs. Revenue sharing fees to telecom operators and channel partners for the second quarter of 2019 increased to RMB13.7 million ( US$2.0 million ) from RMB11.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees paid to content providers by Tadu.

( ) from in the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees paid to content providers by Tadu. Bandwidth costs for the second quarter of 2019 increased to RMB14.9 million ( US$2.2 million ) from RMB13.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

( ) from in the second quarter of 2018. Share-based compensation included in cost of revenues was RMB1.9 million ( US$0.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to RMB0.6 million the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the restricted share units newly granted to some employees in 2019 under a restricted share unit scheme adopted in 2018 by Fread Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB210.1 million (US$30.6 million) from RMB229.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to 53.2% from 63.1% in the second quarter of 2018, mainly attributable to a combined effect of a decrease in gross margin of the Company's traditional advertising business and the margin contributions from Tianbo and Tadu.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excludes the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2019, which excluded share-based compensation, decreased to 53.7% from 63.3% in the second quarter of 2018.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 44.5% to RMB289.1 million (US$42.1 million) from RMB200.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily attributable to the consolidation of operating expenses from Tianbo and Tadu. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses was RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to RMB2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. As the Company recognized share-based compensation, net of estimated forfeitures, on a graded-vesting basis over the vesting term of the awards, there was less share-based compensation recognized in the second quarter of 2019 for share options granted prior to 2019.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB79.0 million (US$11.5 million), as compared to income from operations of RMB29.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to negative 20.0% from positive 8.1% in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2019, which excluded share-based compensation, was RMB74.8 million (US$10.9 million), as compared to non-GAAP income from operations of RMB32.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2019, which excluded share-based compensation, decreased to negative 18.9% from positive 9.0% in the second quarter of 2018.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects interest income, interest expense, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, and others, net[2]. Total net other income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB11.1 million (US$1.6 million), as compared to RMB28.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Interest income for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB4.6 million ( US$0.7 million ) from RMB13.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to decrease in the loans granted to Particle, which were fully settled in the third quarter of 2018.

( ) from in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to decrease in the loans granted to Particle, which were fully settled in the third quarter of 2018. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to RMB1.7 million ( US$0.3 million ), from RMB3.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to the decrease in outstanding short-term bank loans as the Company repaid all of the short-term bank loans in the second quarter of 2019.

( ), from in the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to the decrease in outstanding short-term bank loans as the Company repaid all of the short-term bank loans in the second quarter of 2019. Foreign currency exchange gain for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB2.9 million ( US$0.4 million ), as compared to RMB16.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly caused by the less significant depreciation of Renminbi against US dollars in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to that of 2018, which generated less exchange gain in Renminbi denominated liabilities recorded in the Company's subsidiaries whose functional currency is not Renminbi.

( ), as compared to in the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly caused by the less significant depreciation of Renminbi against US dollars in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to that of 2018, which generated less exchange gain in Renminbi denominated liabilities recorded in the Company's subsidiaries whose functional currency is not Renminbi. Income from equity method investments, net of impairments, for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB0.5 million ( US$0.1 million ), as compared to loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, of RMB0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The Company recognized income from equity method investments, net of impairments, of RMB0.5 million ( US$0.1 million ) as a result of the re-measurement of the previously held equity interests upon completion of the step acquisition in Tianbo on April 1, 2019 , which was previously accounted using the equity method of accounting.

( ), as compared to loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, of in the second quarter of 2018. The Company recognized income from equity method investments, net of impairments, of ( ) as a result of the re-measurement of the previously held equity interests upon completion of the step acquisition in Tianbo on , which was previously accounted using the equity method of accounting. Others, net increased to RMB4.8 million ( US$0.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB2.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily attributable to the increase of the government subsidies received in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to that of 2018.

[2] "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions.

NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB70.1 million (US$10.2 million), as compared to net income attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB49.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net margin for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to negative 17.7% from positive 13.5% in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss per diluted ADS[3] in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB0.96 (US$0.14), as compared to net income per diluted ADS of RMB0.67 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the second quarter of 2019, which excluded share-based compensation and income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, was RMB66.4 million (US$9.7 million), as compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB53.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to negative 16.8% from positive 14.6% in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB0.91 (US$0.13), as compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted ADS of RMB0.73 in the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 72,783,430. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,790,541 ADSs.

[3] "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.69 billion (US$245.8 million), which included RMB251.6 million (US$36.7 million) from Tianbo and RMB16.3 million (US$2.4 million) from Tadu.

As previously announced by the Company, on July 23, 2019, the Company entered into a supplemental agreement (the "Supplemental Agreement") to the share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated March 22, 2019 between the Company and Run Liang Tai Management Limited ("Run Liang Tai") for the sale of 32% of the total outstanding shares of Particle Inc. ("Particle" or "Yidian") to Run Liang Tai and its designated entities (the "Proposed Buyers") (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Company agrees to increase the number of Particle shares to be transferred to the Proposed Buyers from 199,866,509 shares to 212,358,165 shares while the total purchase price will remain unchanged at US$448 million. Instead of requiring full payment of the purchase price after satisfaction of all closing conditions, the Supplemental Agreement allows the Proposed Buyers to pay the purchase price in several installments. In addition to the deposit of US$100 million received in March 2019, the Proposed Buyers have paid the first installment of US$100 million to the Company according to the Supplemental Agreement. Unless otherwise agreed by both parties, the Proposed Buyers may pay the remaining purchase price on or before August 10, 2020. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will ever be closed. The fair value of available-for-sale debt investments in Particle decreased from RMB2,728.4 million as of March 31, 2019 to RMB2,271.1 million (US$330.8 million) as of June 30, 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the per-share value of Particle shares held by the Company as more shares would be transferred to the Proposed Buyers with the same total purchase price, and the time value of the purchase price used in the valuation of available-for-sale debt investments in Particle for the second quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB373.4 million and RMB393.4 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB312.0 million and RMB327.0 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB61.4 million and RMB66.4 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 12, 2019, (August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the call, please use the dial-in numbers and conference ID below:

International: +65 67135090 Mainland China: 4006208038 Hong Kong: +852 30186771 United States: +1 8456750437 United Kingdom: +44 2036214779 Australia: +61 290833212 Conference ID: 2384599

A replay of the call will be available through August 20, 2019, by using the dial-in numbers and conference ID below:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Mainland China: 4006322162 Hong Kong: +852 30512780 United States: +1 6462543697 Conference ID: 2384599

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation and income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairments. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation and income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, which have been and will continue to be significant and recurring in its business. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Phoenix New Media's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. Phoenix New Media may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Phoenix New Media's beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of online and mobile advertising, online video and mobile paid services markets in China; the Company's reliance on online and mobile advertising and MVAS for a majority of its total revenues; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with advertisers, partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies, fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's plans to enhance its user experience, infrastructure and services offerings; the Company's reliance on mobile operators in China to provide most of its MVAS; changes by mobile operators in China to their policies for MVAS; competition in its industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F−1, as amended, and its annual reports on Form 20−F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Phoenix New Media does not undertake any obligation to update any forward−looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

December 31,

June 30,

June 30, 2018 2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

Audited*

Unaudited

Unaudited ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 174,024

501,046

72,986 Term deposits and short term investments 912,594

941,226

137,105 Restricted cash 269,648

245,017

35,691 Accounts receivable, net 484,113

609,344

88,761 Amounts due from related parties 91,228

75,889

11,054 Prepayment and other current assets 88,963

111,296

16,212 Total current assets 2,020,570

2,483,818

361,809 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 95,631

95,900

13,969 Intangible assets, net 97,448

98,293

14,318 Goodwill 338,288

361,074

52,596 Available-for-sale debt investments 1,961,474

2,273,126

331,118 Equity investments, net 33,694

13,236

1,928 Deferred tax assets 60,160

70,649

10,292 Operating lease right-of- use assets, net** -

100,122

14,584 Other non-current assets 23,454

20,061

2,923 Total non-current assets 2,610,149

3,032,461

441,728 Total assets 4,630,719

5,516,279

803,537 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term loans 267,665

-

- Accounts payable 264,753

213,316

31,073 Amounts due to related parties 25,218

18,683

2,721 Advances from customers 54,601

71,481

10,412 Taxes payable 101,386

129,324

18,838 Salary and welfare payable 132,316

134,181

19,547 Deposits from proposed buyers of investments in Particle -

687,470

100,141 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 227,328

589,616

85,888 Operating lease liabilities** -

33,996

4,952 Total current liabilities 1,073,267

1,878,067

273,572 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 140,960

171,065

24,918 Long-term liabilities 26,131

26,131

3,806 Operating lease liabilities** -

67,830

9,881 Total non-current liabilities 167,091

265,026

38,605 Total liabilities 1,240,358

2,143,093

312,177 Shareholders' equity:









Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 17,487

17,499

2,549 Class B ordinary shares 22,053

22,053

3,212 Additional paid-in capital 1,604,588

1,605,745

233,903 Statutory reserves 87,620

87,620

12,763 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficits) 159,621

(30,231)

(4,404) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,188,358

1,468,429

213,901 Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity 3,079,727

3,171,115

461,924 Noncontrolling interests 310,634

202,071

29,436 Total shareholders' equity 3,390,361

3,373,186

491,360 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,630,719

5,516,279

803,537

* Derived from audited financial statements included in the Company's Form 20-F dated April 26, 2019. ** The Company adopted the new leasing guidance (ASU 2016-2) started from January 1, 2019, which requires that a lessee recognize the assets and

liabilities that arise from operating leases. The Company recognized a right-of-use asset and a liability relating to lease payments (the Lease Liability)

in the statements of financial position for lease contracts having terms beyond 12 months period.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss) (Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



























Revenues:

























Net advertising revenues 317,344

215,984

324,738

47,303

560,792

540,722

78,765 Paid service revenues 46,538

68,890

70,338

10,246

88,013

139,228

20,281 Total revenues 363,882

284,874

395,076

57,549

648,805

679,950

99,046 Cost of revenues (134,296)

(178,145)

(184,951)

(26,941)

(263,040)

(363,096)

(52,891) Gross profit 229,586

106,729

210,125

30,608

385,765

316,854

46,155 Operating expenses:

























Sales and marketing expenses (109,823)

(120,572)

(163,655)

(23,839)

(241,042)

(284,227)

(41,402) General and administrative expenses (41,808)

(48,852)

(65,380)

(9,524)

(76,206)

(114,232)

(16,640) Technology and product development

expenses (48,523)

(59,441)

(60,121)

(8,758)

(96,935)

(119,562)

(17,416) Total operating expenses (200,154)

(228,865)

(289,156)

(42,121)

(414,183)

(518,021)

(75,458) Income/(loss) from operations 29,432

(122,136)

(79,031)

(11,513)

(28,418)

(201,167)

(29,303) Other income/(loss):

























Interest income 13,550

8,658

4,637

675

26,488

13,295

1,937 Interest expense (3,389)

(2,903)

(1,730)

(252)

(8,022)

(4,633)

(675) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 16,231

(2,167)

2,922

426

1,100

755

110 (Loss)/income from equity investments, net

of impairments (435)

(3,968)

521

76

(2,865)

(3,447)

(502) Others, net 2,128

2,241

4,789

698

6,221

7,030

1,024 Income/(loss) before tax 57,517

(120,275)

(67,892)

(9,890)

(5,496)

(188,167)

(27,409) Income tax expense (8,498)

(7,461)

(2,977)

(434)

(3,774)

(10,438)

(1,520) Net income/(loss) 49,019

(127,736)

(70,869)

(10,324)

(9,270)

(198,605)

(28,929) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests 222

7,999

754

110

971

8,753

1,275 Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix

New Media Limited 49,241

(119,737)

(70,115)

(10,214)

(8,299)

(189,852)

(27,654) Net income/(loss) 49,019

(127,736)

(70,869)

(10,324)

(9,270)

(198,605)

(28,929) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of

tax: fair value remeasurement for

available-for-sale investments 5,287

725,403

(463,083)

(67,456)

51,651

262,320

38,211 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of

tax: foreign currency translation

adjustment 49,376

(27,193)

44,944

6,547

14,362

17,751

2,586 Comprehensive income/(loss) 103,682

570,474

(489,008)

(71,233)

56,743

81,466

11,868 Comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests 222

7,999

754

110

971

8,753

1,275 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable

to Phoenix New Media Limited 103,904

578,473

(488,254)

(71,123)

57,714

90,219

13,143 Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix

New Media Limited 49,241

(119,737)

(70,115)

(10,214)

(8,299)

(189,852)

(27,654) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:

























Basic 0.08

(0.21)

(0.12)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.33)

(0.05) Diluted 0.08

(0.21)

(0.12)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.33)

(0.05) Net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS represents

8 Class A ordinary shares):

























Basic 0.68

(1.65)

(0.96)

(0.14)

(0.11)

(2.61)

(0.38) Diluted 0.67

(1.65)

(0.96)

(0.14)

(0.11)

(2.61)

(0.38) Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares used in computing

net income/(loss) per share:

























Basic 580,976,381

582,187,109

582,267,440

582,267,440

580,102,974

582,227,496

582,227,496 Diluted 584,945,765

582,187,109

582,267,440

582,267,440

580,102,974

582,227,496

582,227,496































Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Segments Information (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



























Revenues:

























Net advertising service 317,344

215,984

324,738

47,303

560,792

540,722

78,765 Paid services 46,538

68,890

70,338

10,246

88,013

139,228

20,281 Total revenues 363,882

284,874

395,076

57,549

648,805

679,950

99,046 Cost of revenues

























Net advertising service 110,909

140,060

146,869

21,394

218,362

286,929

41,796 Paid services 23,387

38,085

38,082

5,547

44,678

76,167

11,095 Total cost of revenues 134,296

178,145

184,951

26,941

263,040

363,096

52,891 Gross profit

























Net advertising service 206,435

75,924

177,869

25,909

342,430

253,793

36,969 Paid services 23,151

30,805

32,256

4,699

43,335

63,061

9,186 Total gross profit 229,586

106,729

210,125

30,608

385,765

316,854

46,155

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



























Revenue sharing fees 11,460

17,329

13,676

1,992

20,077

31,005

4,516 Content and operational costs 108,937

146,961

156,346

22,774

214,721

303,307

44,182 Bandwidth costs 13,899

13,855

14,929

2,175

28,242

28,784

4,193 Total cost of revenues 134,296

178,145

184,951

26,941

263,040

363,096

52,891

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Gross profit 229,586

634 (1) 230,220

106,729

1,441 (1) 108,170

210,125

1,893 (1) 212,018 Gross margin 63.1%





63.3%

37.5%





38.0%

53.2%





53.7% Income/(loss) from

operations 29,432

3,390 (1) 32,822

(122,136)

3,987 (1) (118,149)

(79,031)

4,227 (1) (74,804) Operating margin 8.1%





9.0%

(42.9)%





(41.5)%

(20.0)%





(18.9)%





3,390 (1)







3,987 (1)







4,227 (1)







435 (2)







3,968 (2)







(521) (2)

Net income/(loss)

attributable to

Phoenix New

Media Limited 49,241

3,825

53,066

(119,737)

7,955

(111,782)

(70,115)

3,706

(66,409) Net margin 13.5%





14.6%

(42.0)%





(39.2)%

(17.7)%





(16.8)% Net income/(loss) per

ADS-diluted 0.67





0.73

(1.65)





(1.54)

(0.96)





(0.91) Weighted average

number of ADSs

used in computing

diluted net

income/(loss) per

ADS 73,118,221





73,118,221

72,773,389





72,773,389

72,783,430





72,783,430







































































(1) Share-based compensation (2) Loss/(income) from equity method investments, net of impairments

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.

