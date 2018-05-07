Phoenix New Media to Announce 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, May 14, 2018

Following the earnings release, ifeng's management team will hold a conference call on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the call, please dial the following numbers:

International: +65 67135090 Mainland China: 4006208038 Hong Kong: +852 30186771 United States: +1 845 675 0437 United Kingdom: +44 2036214779 Australia: +61 290833212 Conference ID: 6370379

A replay of the call will be available through May 21, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61 281990299 Mainland China: 4006322162 Hong Kong: +852 30512780 United States: +1 646 254 3697 Conference ID: 6370379

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

