Phoenix New Media to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 12, 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it will report its 2019 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 12, 2019 after the market closes. The earnings release will be available on ifeng's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Following the earnings release, ifeng's management team will hold a conference call on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the call, please dial the following numbers:

International: +65 67135090 Mainland China: 4006208038 Hong Kong: +852 30186771 United States: +1 8456750437 United Kingdom: +44 2036214779 Australia: +61 290833212 Conference ID: 2384599

A replay of the call will be available through August 20, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Mainland China: 4006322162 Hong Kong: +852 30512780 United States: +1 646 254 3697 Conference ID: 2384599

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Phoenix New Media Limited

Qing Liu

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 405-4883

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

SOURCE Phoenix New Media Limited

Related Links

http://http://ir.ifeng.com

