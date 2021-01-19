Phoenix Physical Therapy Completes Three Acquisitions In Q4 2020

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Physical Therapy ("Phoenix") completed three acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020, further expanding its geographic reach in Alabama, Delaware, and Maryland and entering the Michigan market.

In November, Phoenix acquired Montgomery East, a well-established outpatient practice in Montgomery, Alabama, strengthening Phoenix's existing presence in this growing market. Danny Sutter, PT, founded the Montgomery East more than ten years ago and has supported the local community with excellent physical therapy care. Danny will continue to operate the clinic as he and his team join Phoenix.

Phoenix strengthened its presence in Delaware and Maryland's eastern shore area through the acquisition of Atlantic Physical Therapy ("Atlantic") in early December. Atlantic has been providing physical therapy and occupational therapy services to residents throughout the Eastern Shore for more than 20 years. The addition of Atlantic adds nine outpatient clinics to the Phoenix family. The combined footprint of the two companies now offers the local community more than 15 convenient locations. Bobby Hammond III, PT, DPT, Eastern Shore resident, and one of Atlantic's founders, will continue as part of Phoenix's regional management team, overseeing Atlantic's clinics as the Director of Clinic Operations.

In Mid-December, Phoenix also completed the Advanced Physical Therapy Center ("Advanced") acquisition to enter the Michigan market with the company's eight community-based clinics. Advanced has been providing physical therapy, occupational therapy, and sports medicine services for nearly 30 years. The company is known for creating customized rehabilitation programs to get their patients back to work and play as quickly as possible. Shelley Hanchett, PT, CHT, long-tenured Advanced clinician, and operations leader, is now the Director of Clinic Operations overseeing the Advanced clinics as part of the Phoenix regional management team.

"We are thrilled to add Montgomery East, Atlantic Physical Therapy, and Advanced Physical Therapy Center to the Phoenix family," said Chris Ciatto, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix. "All three of these organizations successfully navigated the COVID pandemic and were looking for a partner that would allow them to enhance their infrastructure, fuel ongoing growth, and most importantly support their team members and patients. Phoenix has successfully positioned itself as a mid-market leader in the physical therapy space by being closely connected to our teams and communities, yet large enough to provide our clinics with resources for growth and development. We are confident that the combination of our companies allows us to be better together and poised for continued success."

Phoenix is actively looking for talented physical therapists looking for the next step in their career and strategic partners seeking growth opportunities for their private practice and their team. If you are interested in partnering with us and taking your business to the next level, please email Dave Hamerling, Vice President of Corporate Development at [email protected].

About Phoenix Physical Therapy

Phoenix Physical Therapy creates distinctly different and personalized experiences for our patients, teams and communities. The company, with over 700 employees, operates more than 140 community-based clinics across the United States. The Phoenix team is committed to providing the highest quality physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy care.

SOURCE Phoenix Physical Therapy