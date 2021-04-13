Phoenix Receives $2.5 Million Contract from DOE for Fusion Energy Technology

Phoenix has received a $2.5 million contract to enable accelerated testing of emerging fusion reactor technology. Tweet this

Brookhaven National Laboratory is a critical Phoenix partner, bringing decades of experience in nuclear and particle physics supporting various medical, energy, and national security programs. It is home to the inventor of and world leader in plasma window technology.

Upon project completion, the advanced plasma window will be ready for integration with Phoenix's commercial, steady-state, gas-target neutron generators. This integrated solution could ultimately enable a cost-effective source of neutrons representative of the environment that fusion power-plant materials will endure during operation. Early testing of materials and small-component development will dramatically reduce the technical, financial, and regulatory risks of fusion-energy technologies. A laboratory demonstration of the technology is scheduled to occur in late 2022.

"The GAMOW program supports innovative R&D to close technological gaps needed to connect a net-energy-gain 'fusion core,' once it is ready, to deployable, commercially attractive fusion energy systems," said ARPA-E GAMOW Program Director Dr. Scott Hsu. "We are eager to work with the Phoenix, LLC team through GAMOW to develop their technology, which could accelerate the testing and qualification of a range of materials needed for a potential future fusion pilot plant."



About Phoenix

Founded in Madison, Wisconsin in 2005, Phoenix, LLC. designs and manufactures the world's strongest accelerator-based high-flux neutron generators. Phoenix's cutting-edge nuclear technology has been used in the aerospace, defense, medical and energy sectors to improve manufacturing efficiency and quality. Since 2012, Phoenix has designed and delivered neutron generators for a wide range of practical purposes including neutron radiography, nuclear fuel inspection, and medical isotope production, working toward its ultimate goal of both indirectly enabling and directly advancing our understanding of nuclear fusion as a carbon-free source of power.

