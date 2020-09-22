PHOENIX Rehabilitation & Health Services, Inc. Launches New Brand Identity As Phoenix Physical Therapy

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical therapy leader PHOENIX Rehabilitation & Health Services, Inc. has completed its transition to a new brand identity as Phoenix Physical Therapy, to align with the company's core service offerings, it was announced today by Chris Ciatto, Phoenix Physical Therapy President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since 1997, Phoenix has provided physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services in community-based outpatient clinics. The company operates more than 115 local clinics across 11 states.

"Phoenix was founded by physical therapists committed to building an organization that would provide the best possible patient experience while also creating a company culture that physical therapists would seek to join," said Ciatto. "Our focus remains to hire highly skilled clinicians and provide them autonomy to deliver quality patient care."

"With the support of Audax, our private equity firm, Phoenix has focused on thoughtfully expanding our geographic footprint through a comprehensive acquisition and de novo clinic strategy," said David Angelo, the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Our new brand builds on the company's experience with a refreshed and energized look and feel to represent the company we are today. While the company has grown, our commitment to being local has not changed. We welcome community-based physical therapy practices seeking a partner with similar values and a passion for providing quality patient care to consider joining the Phoenix family."

Phoenix will transition to its new branding over the next 18 months. The company engaged New York-based Sequel Studio for the brand refresh initiative.

About Phoenix Physical Therapy

Phoenix Physical Therapy creates distinctly different and personalized experiences for our patients, teams and communities. The company, with over 500 employees, operates more than 115 community-based clinics across the United States. The Phoenix team is committed to providing the highest quality physical therapy and occupational therapy care.

About Audax Private Equity:

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $26 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $5 billion in more than 130 platforms and over 825 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund.

