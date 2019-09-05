PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services Acquires Black Mountain Physical Therapy

Clifford Shulman, PT, CFP, CTP has led Black Mountain PT for 11 years and will continue to lead the operation which also includes Jennifer Lias, PT, OCS, Sidney Tavss, PT, MPT and Cecilia Pepera, PT, MSPT providing care.

"PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services was a logical next step for me and Black Mountain PT because they understand that patient care should be skilled, effective and compassionate. I love that the company was built by PT's for PT's. It shows their focus is the same as ours—helping patients return to a healthy, pain free lifestyle," said Shulman.

Black Mountain PT will continue to offer physical therapy services and accepts all major insurers.

"We are excited to add a facility with a dedicated team and a proven track record of exceeding the expectations of their patients," said Dave Angelo, Chief Operating Officer of PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services. "Cliff and his team bring the expertise and experience that matches what PHOENIX offers at all our locations."

About PHOENIX Rehabilitation:

Employee satisfaction delivered in a customer friendly and professional health care environment is PHOENIX's guiding principle. PHOENIX has 100 locations in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC to serve their customers' needs for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and workplace health services. https://www.phoenixrehab.com/

Contact:

Shelly Nippes

mjnippes@phoenixrehab.com

724-343-4060

SOURCE PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.phoenixrehab.com

