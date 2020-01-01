PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services Acquires Physical Therapy etc.

"I am excited to announce that Physical Therapy etc., will now be a part of PHOENIX Rehab Services. PHOENIX believes in the same core values of Physical Therapy, etc., including striving to provide excellent service to our patients and community and a superior working environment for staff members," said Day. "Physical Therapy etc. has been proudly serving our community since 1981 and being a part of PHOENIX will allow us to continue to deliver the same exceptional care we are known for with even more resources to help our community. I am honored to be taking on this new leadership position and look forward to our continued growth with PHOENIX. This will be a great partnership with the same amazing and talented staff."

The Chambersburg clinic is located at 142 Franklin Farm Lane in Chambersburg, PA and is open with hours varying between 7:30 am – 6:00 pm Monday to Friday.

"We are proud to have the fine team of Physical Therapy etc. join PHOENIX," said David Angelo, Chief Operating Officer of PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services. "The Physical Therapy etc. team brings tremendous talent and expertise both in out-patient and in school-based services. We are excited to join forces and look for continued growth and expansion of PHOENIX in the Chambersburg area and in the schools that we'll be servicing together."

About PHOENIX Rehabilitation

Employee satisfaction delivered in a customer friendly and professional health care environment is PHOENIX's guiding principle. PHOENIX has over 100 locations in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC to serve their customers' needs for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and workplace health services. https://www.phoenixrehab.com/

SOURCE Phoenix Rehabilitation & Health Services Inc