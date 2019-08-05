PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. Appoints former Ensign Group Executive Anthony Brown as Vice President of Information Technology

"Given his impressive career path, Anthony represents the sophisticated skillset and progressive mindset to lead our strategy for de novo growth as well as acquisition integration," states CAO, Bahar Bazmi. She continues, "This is an incredible opportunity for the PHOENIX team to work with a high-level executive whose experience in building an IT shop from the ground up while developing and implementing strategic road maps that will produce tremendous success here."

Brown holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a BS in Healthcare Informatics from Ashford University. He is an active member of CHIME (College of Health Information Management Executives) and HIMSS (Healthcare Information & Management Systems) societies. While at Pepperdine, Brown, a US Army veteran, created The Alumni Veterans Affinity Group at Pepperdine University, which benefits veterans in transition from military to civilian careers. Brown comments, "I am very excited to be a part of the PHOENIX family. With the planned de novo and acquisition growth, my previous experience will bring quantifiable value to the company." Adding, "I knew when I met with the leadership team and heard about The PHOENIX Way, I was right at home."

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blairsville, PA, PHOENIX is a privately held community of out-patient physical rehabilitation centers with locations in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern US including PA, DE, VA, MD, AL, NC, GA, SC, and the District of Columbia with plans for continued growth throughout those regions as well as expansion nationwide. PHOENIX created a niche in the rehabilitation services industry by focusing on both clinical care and customer service by hiring highly skilled clinicians and providing them the autonomy to deliver high quality, on-time, and one-on-one attention to care. PHOENIX is guided by a culture of fundamentals, entitled The PHOENIX Way, which is the driving force behind interactions with fellow employees, patients, referral sources, vendors, insurers, and the communities in which we serve. In 2018, Audax Group (Audax Private Equity) with offices located in Boston, New York, and San Francisco acquired PHOENIX, adding to its healthcare portfolio. For more information on Audax Group, visit the Audax Group website www.audaxgroup.com. Visit phoenixrehab.com for a complete listing of PHOENIX locations or call toll free 888-644-7747 for more information Stay connected with PHOENIX via Facebook PHOENIXRehab, LinkedIn, Twitter @PHOENIXRehab1, Instagram @phoenixrehabilitation, and YouTube PHOENIXRehab1997.

