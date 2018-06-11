PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. Launches Redesigned Website

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. ("PHOENIX"), a well-respected provider within the physical rehabilitation industry, has completely retooled its website to reveal a more robust and responsive website, https://phoenixrehab.com.

Visitors will immediately notice the fresh design and improved location-specific pages plus a variety of enhancements including secure browsing (HTTPS), and optimized pages for mobile and other hand-held devices, compatible with today's browsers. During the early planning stages, the feedback from customers and employees was an essential component of the design concept.

"Enhancing the user experience was the driving force behind the reconstruction of our website. Not only do we want current patients to learn more about the other services we offer, we want potential patients to be able to locate our physical (or occupational) therapists faster and easier. The faster they find us, the sooner they can begin on their journey to feeling like themselves again," comments Chief Operations Officer, David Angelo, PT, MPT.

PHOENIX invites visitors to explore the new website, designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with ease of navigation and rich in physical therapy and physical rehabilitation content.

About PHOENIX

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blairsville, PA, PHOENIX is a privately held community of out-patient rehabilitation centers with over 70 locations throughout AL, DE, MD, PA, and VA. Guided by the culture of fundamentals entitled The PHOENIX Way, PHOENIX is committed to providing the highest quality and value-based care for physical and occupational therapies. In addition to rehabilitation services, the WorkPlace Health (WPH) division operates in several PA counties offering non-emergency injury care and injury case management, as well as, occupational health services such as drug screens, audiometric testing, DOT and non-DOT physicals. In 2013, PHOENIX underwent a recapitalization with 3 Rivers Capital based in Pittsburgh, PA. Visit phoenixrehab.com for a complete listing of PHOENIX and WPH locations or call toll free 888-644-7747 for more information. Stay connected with PHOENIX via Facebook PHOENIXRehab, LinkedIn, Twitter @PHOENIXRehab1, Instagram @phoenixrehabilitation, and YouTube PHOENIXRehab1997.

Media Contact:

Shelly Nippes

Vice President of Marketing and Sales

mjnippes@phoenixrehab.com

(724) 343-4060 ext. 147 or (724) 762-8862

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-rehabilitation-and-health-services-inc-launches-redesigned-website-300663960.html

SOURCE PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc.

