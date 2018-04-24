PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services, Inc. Names Joseph P. DiRenzo as Chief Financial Officer

"Along with his finance and accounting background, Joe brings to PHOENIX over 12 years of financial expertise in the healthcare industry. This combination will provide invaluable strategic financial input to the executive management team," states Watson. Adding, "We believe Joe is well suited to execute our financial plans to improve and maintain the financial health of our organization."

DiRenzo holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz Graduate School of Business and a BS in Finance from the Pennsylvania State University. Before joining PHOENIX, he most recently served as Director of Finance for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Northern Hospital Division where he was responsible for the financial management of four community and regional hospitals across six campuses, ~$1B in revenues. Additionally, DiRenzo led various hospital, division and enterprise-wide initiatives including merger and acquisition ROI, territorial finance re-organization, and revenue optimization/cost containment. DiRenzo comments, "I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic and growth-oriented company. Many of the challenges within the health care industry present great opportunity for PHOENIX. Our integrated outpatient clinic network, comprehensive care models, and provider experience allow us to provide low cost, high-quality care. I look forward to working with the PHOENIX team to drive value and grow profitability."

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Blairsville, PA, PHOENIX is a privately held community of out-patient rehabilitation centers with over 70 locations throughout AL, DE, MD, PA, and VA. Guided by the culture of fundamentals entitled The PHOENIX Way, PHOENIX is committed to providing the highest quality and value-based care for physical and occupational therapies. In addition to rehabilitation services, the WorkPlace Health (WPH) division operates in several PA counties offering non-emergency injury care and injury case management, as well as, occupational health services such as drug screens, audiometric testing, DOT and non-DOT physicals. In 2013, PHOENIX underwent a recapitalization with 3 Rivers Capital based in Pittsburgh, PA. Visit phoenixrehab.com for a complete listing of PHOENIX and WPH locations or call toll free 888-644-7747 for more information Stay connected with PHOENIX via Facebook PHOENIXRehab, LinkedIn, Twitter @PHOENIXRehab1, Instagram @phoenixrehabilitation, and YouTube PHOENIXRehab1997.

