Phoenix Rising Behavioral Health Care Services Opens Evening Substance Abuse Program for Orange County Residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Rising Behavioral Health Care Services, a provider of intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for the treatment of drug and alcohol use disorders, is now also offering an evening program. The new evening track help provide more flexibility and allows individuals who work or attend school to participate in the IOP. Many who need treatment for a substance use disorder never get the help they need due to scheduling conflicts, and Phoenix Rising has responded to this need.

For those who are working or going to school, attending therapy in the evening can remove the barriers to treatment.

As CEO Ben Kaneaiakala states, "By expanding our operating hours to include an evening IOP program, our services are now able to reach more people. We are hoping to capture a new population, those who are unable to attend daytime IOP due to employment or other obligations, but still prioritize their sobriety and recovery program. Having this option allows us to impact the lives of many individuals."

Phoenix Rising Behavioral has built an effective treatment curriculum around evidence-based therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy and attachment therapy, while integrating the 12-step program philosophy throughout. Now, with the addition of the new evening outpatient treatment program, Phoenix Rising sets itself apart.

"At Phoenix Rising, no client is just a number. We are a small, intimate program, with no more than 8 people in a group, which allows us to provide truly personalized, quality care. We are different from other programs in that we offer two IOP tracks, a Day Program and an Evening Program, allowing us more flexibility to offer individualized care based on each client's unique needs," states Kaneaiakala.

Utilizing a multi-disciplinary approach, the expert clinical team at Phoenix Rising employs individual psychotherapy, group therapy, 12- step recovery group participation, and neurofeedback to help individuals rise above their current challenges and reclaim a joyful and purposeful life. Common substances treated include alcohol, opioids (heroin and prescription drugs), cocaine, and methamphetamine.

About Phoenix Rising Behavioral: Phoenix Rising treats individuals with a substance use disorder, a mental health disorder, a behavioral health disorder such as video gaming, or a dual diagnosis in Orange County, California. In addition to the IOP programming, Phoenix Rising also provides sober living resources and detox resources. Phoenix Rising provides a variety of ways to fund treatment, including accepting most PPO insurance plans.

Benjamin Kaneaiakala III, MBA, CATC IV, CEO

Phoenix Rising Behavioral Health Care Services

(877) 299-3574

intake@phoenixrisingbehavioral.com

For those who are working or going to school, attending therapy in the evening can remove the barriers to treatment.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-rising-behavioral-health-care-services-opens-evening-substance-abuse-program-for-orange-county-residents-300646355.html

SOURCE Phoenix Rising Behavioral Health Care Services

