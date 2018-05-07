Phoenix Rising FC Charities Join Forces With Scottsdale Soccer and the Blackhawks to Create Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs

"This is an incredible milestone for Phoenix Rising FC and youth soccer in Arizona," said Berke Bakay, Phoenix Rising FC governor. "The opportunities Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs will provide to boys and girls in Arizona are immeasurable. This is yet another step in demonstrating our commitment to soccer in Arizona, and we couldn't be happier than to collaborate with such a successful and reputable organization like Scottsdale Soccer."

Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1981 that provides soccer experiences for all children and supports the development of student athletes in the community. The organization operates soccer clubs in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Desert Foothills and Prescott providing recreational programs to approximately 3,500 kids and competitive programs for over 1,800 more. Additionally, Scottsdale Soccer provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged children to play competitive soccer and has funded scholarships for more than 400 kids during the past six years.

"The ownership group of Phoenix Rising FC has worked hard over the last several years to bring soccer to the forefront in Arizona, and since we share the same goal, it made perfect sense to join forces," said Van Robinson, Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks board president. Our commitment has always been to helping kids achieve their athletic potential, and we are excited about being able to provide youth in Arizona even more opportunities to become accomplished players with a foundation and path to collegiate and professional soccer."

Under the direction of Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach, Patrice Carteron and Phoenix Rising FC co-owner and world-famous player, Didier Drogba, The new Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs will provide Arizona youth soccer players and coaches with a proven developmental curriculum and a direct pathway to achieving the highest level of professional soccer.

Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs will provide the following soccer development path:

Recreational teams for new and progressing soccer players.

Competitive teams for players advancing to compete at the state, regional and national levels.

Elite Club National League teams for players capable of competing on a regional and national level.

A College Advisory Program that facilitates the best possible placements for players interested in competing at the collegiate level.

A men's Premier Development League (PDL) team, FC Tucson.

A Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team, FC Tucson.

United Soccer League (USL) Division 3 professional team launching in Tucson during 2019.

during 2019. United Soccer League (USL) professional soccer team, Phoenix Rising FC, also currently an applicant for Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise expansion.

About Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona's history. Legendary Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba, Kona Grill CEO Berke Bakay, International Entrepreneur Alex Zheng, and an impressive collection of business leaders and international celebrities own the club. Established in 2013, Phoenix Rising FC is one of 11 cities applying for Major League Soccer expansion. The club currently plays in the United Soccer League, the largest Division 2 professional league in the world. In October 2017, Phoenix Rising FC acquired Premier Development League (PDL) side FC Tucson as part of its long-term plan to develop professional players for its franchise. The club also owns and produces the largest MLS preseason event ever, the Mobile Mini Sun Cup. During spring of 2018, 13 MLS teams joined Phoenix Rising FC for preseason training in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz. The 2018 Season is presented by Equality Health. For more information about the club, visit the team's website at PhxRisingFC.com. You can also follow the team on Facebook (PHXRisingFC), Twitter (@PHXRisingFC), Instagram (@PHXRisingFC), Snapchat (PHXRisingFC) and YouTube (PhoenixRisingFootballClub). For season tickets call (602.900.0083) or visit PHXRisingFC.com.

About Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks

Founded in Scottsdale Arizona during 1981, Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks is the largest independently owned and operated youth soccer club in Arizona. Currently operating soccer programs and teams in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Prescott Arizona, Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks also conducts one of the largest annual youth soccer tournaments in the western United States – the Blackhawks Max Shacknai Invitational, which attracted more than 400 teams in 2018. Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks manages Fall, Winter and Spring Recreational teams and year-round Competitive teams. The Club has a history of developing some of the best youth teams in the nation, including the 2017 '04 Boys - NPL National Champions, and 2017 and 2018 '00 Girls USYS National League Champions.

