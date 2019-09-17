Phoenix Services LLC, Announces the Appointment of George J. Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Services LLC, the world leader in metal recovery and industrial services for the international metals industry, announced the appointment of George J. Koenig as Chief Commercial Officer. In this new position, Mr. Koenig will have responsibility for providing innovative and customized solutions for the global metals industry, and helping direct the strategic growth initiatives for Phoenix.

Prior to Phoenix Services, Mr. Koenig led the global business and technology development efforts, iron and steel, for Hatch Engineering, a global provider of engineering and technology for the metals industry. Before his work with Hatch, Koenig was CEO of Berry Metal, a leading provider of technology to the world's steel and iron industry. In addition to having degrees from both Drexel University and Penn State University, Mr. Koenig has recently served as President of the AIST (Association for Iron and Steel Technology).

"I am pleased to welcome George to the Phoenix Services team. His career in providing the world's metal industry with value enhancing services and solutions is unmatched," according to Mark Essig, President and CEO of Phoenix Services. "George's international network of contacts will allow us to accelerate our international growth plans." Mr. Koenig added, "I am thrilled to be joining the Phoenix Services team. I have long admired Phoenix as the market leader in their business, and can't wait to assist with our aggressive growth plans around the world."

About Phoenix Services LLC

Phoenix Services is the market leader in providing industrial and environmental services for the metals industry around the globe. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Phoenix safely employs over 2,500 associates on four continents. Additional information can be found at www.phoenix-services.com.

