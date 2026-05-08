Phoenix Tailings Acquires Machinery Partner to Accelerate AI Driven Rare Earth Production and Strengthen America's Critical Minerals Leadership

The acquisition adds a third pillar of innovation to Phoenix Tailings' already best in class chemistry and industrial hardware expertise, bringing advanced digital infrastructure, AI, and automation into rare earth processing.

EXETER, N.H., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tailings has acquired Boston-based technology company Machinery Partner, expanding Phoenix Tailings' capabilities in AI, automation, and digital manufacturing infrastructure. The acquisition advances Phoenix Tailings' strategy to build the most technologically advanced rare earth manufacturing company in the world and strengthen America's leadership in critical minerals processing.

Phoenix Tailings has the best rare earth technology capabilities in the world, built on two core technology pillars: chemistry and industrial hardware. The acquisition of Machinery Partner adds a third pillar of innovation: digital.

"Rare earth processing is ultimately a technology race," said Nick Myers, CEO and co-founder of Phoenix Tailings. "Success comes from having the best chemistry, the best industrial hardware, and now the best digital infrastructure. Phoenix Tailings has built the strongest rare earth technology platform in the world, and Machinery Partner accelerates our ability to continuously improve with every production run through AI, automation, and operational intelligence."

Machinery Partner co-founders Clement Cazalot and David Blair will join Phoenix Tailings as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Data and Automation, respectively. Both are experienced multi time founders and recognized leaders in advanced software innovation and digital infrastructure, having scaled cutting edge technologies globally across industrial and enterprise platforms. They are joining Phoenix Tailings to lead the integration of this third pillar of technology and rapidly accelerate America's rare earth freedom.

"Rare earth independence will not be achieved by simply rebuilding legacy industrial systems," said Clement Cazalot, co-founder and CEO of Machinery Partner. "The future belongs to companies that combine advanced chemistry, industrial hardware, and digital intelligence into one integrated technology platform. Together, Phoenix Tailings and Machinery Partner are building the technological foundation that can outcompete global incumbents and accelerate America's rare earth freedom."

Machinery Partner's operating system and AI platform are already deployed across hundreds of industrial sites in the United States. At Phoenix Tailings, the technology will be integrated across refining operations to create a highly automated, data driven manufacturing platform for rare earth processing.

The integration is expected to deliver several strategic advantages:

Higher production yields through AI assisted chemistry optimization

Increased equipment uptime through predictive monitoring and diagnostics

Lower production costs through automation and process efficiency

Faster deployment of refining systems through standardized digital infrastructure

Rare earth processing remains one of the most technologically complex industrial sectors in the world, requiring expertise across chemistry, materials science, and manufacturing systems. To break the Chinese monopoly on rare earth processing, America cannot simply replicate Chinese approaches and expect them to succeed in the Western world. The United States must do what it does best: build breakthrough technologies that dramatically outpace the competition.

Phoenix Tailings is leveraging American innovation to build a cutting-edge industrial technology platform that combines chemistry, industrial hardware, and digital intelligence to fuel the next generation of rare earth manufacturing.

About Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings is a U.S.-based rare earth metals company building the most technologically advanced rare earth manufacturing platform in the world. The company develops and deploys breakthrough technologies across chemistry, industrial hardware, and digital infrastructure to produce rare earth metals and critical materials domestically at lower cost, higher efficiency, and greater scale.

Phoenix Tailings operates a fully integrated rare earth production platform spanning extraction, separation, refining, and metallization with a zero waste and zero emissions philosophy. The company is focused on restoring America's leadership in critical minerals and building the foundation for a secure domestic supply chain powering defense, energy, robotics, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing.

About Machinery Partner

Machinery Partner is a Boston-based industrial technology company specializing in AI, automation, and digital infrastructure for heavy industry. The company has built advanced software and operational systems deployed across hundreds of industrial sites in the United States, helping manufacturers improve uptime, reduce costs, streamline operations, and scale more efficiently.

Through its expertise in industrial software, data systems, and automation, Machinery Partner enables industrial operators to modernize complex manufacturing environments with real time operational intelligence and AI driven optimization.

SOURCE Phoenix Tailings