Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans' Access to Health Care

"We are thrilled with the success of the partnership between VA and MinuteClinic," said RimaAnn Nelson, Phoenix VA Health Care System Director. "To give the veteran the ability to seek care for minor conditions and illnesses at a MinuteClinic means increased access, not only for those going to MinuteClinic, but also for those with more serious illnesses and injuries who need a higher level of care in our Emergency Department. Feedback we have received from veterans who have taken advantage of this partnership has been extremely and consistently positive."

"We are pleased to have been able to introduce Phoenix-area veterans to MinuteClinic this past year," said Tobias Barker, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Transformation and Medical Oversight, MinuteClinic. "At MinuteClinic, we are committed to ensuring that the veterans we serve receive high-quality and convenient health care when they need it and where they want it. We're happy with the success of the first year of this program and look forward to continuing to care for more Phoenix-area veterans in the future."

Launched in April 2017, the program enables Phoenix VAHCS nurses to connect veterans to MinuteClinic for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, when clinically appropriate, through the Veterans Choice Program. Over the past year, MinuteClinic providers cared for veterans experiencing a wide array of ailments, including bronchitis, influenza and minor skin conditions. On average, veterans waited roughly 30 minutes to see a MinuteClinic provider.

U.S. Senator John McCain, who saw a need to expand access to care for the nearly 100,000 veterans living in Phoenix and nearby communities, played a critical role in helping the program become a reality.

"I'm proud that CVS Health, TriWest and the VA are expanding Phoenix's highly successful program to other states so that more veterans can receive timely and convenient treatment at MinuteClinic locations in their communities," said McCain. "In the past year in Phoenix, this program has served almost 1,500 Arizona veterans with prompt treatment for routine care, including on weekends. No veteran should have to wait in line for a routine appointment at a VA facility when they can visit community health centers like MinuteClinic. I look forward to seeing this program successfully serve more veterans and will continue working to replicate this initiative nationwide."

TriWest's President and CEO, David McIntyre added, "TriWest is proud to partner with the Phoenix VAHCS and committed community partners like MinuteClinic to improve access to care for veterans in a way that allows them convenient and timely access to quality health care services appropriate to their condition that is fully coordinated by and with the Phoenix VAHCS."

To facilitate care coordination, MinuteClinic shares visit summaries with the veteran's VA primary care physician. This ensures the VA physician has the clinical information necessary for follow-up services at the VA, if appropriate. Veterans who call the Phoenix VA Health Care System Help Line at 602-222-6550 or 800-574-7174 (toll free) can be referred to one of the 25 MinuteClinic locations in the Phoenix area for treatment of common acute illnesses. Since the program launched last year, the VA Health Care System Help Line hours for referral to MinuteClinic were expanded to include evenings and weekends, giving veterans even more access to health care, whether it be at a VA facility or MinuteClinic.

Nurse practitioners at MinuteClinic specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions, as appropriate, for common family illnesses such as strep throat; ear, eye, sinus, bladder and bronchial infections; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; and heartburn and indigestion. Minor wounds, abrasions, skin conditions, sprains and strains are treated, and common vaccinations such as influenza, tetanus, pneumonia and Hepatitis A and B are available at most locations. MinuteClinic is open seven days a week and no appointment is necessary.



The 25 MinuteClinic locations that are participating in the Phoenix VA program include:



MinuteClinic, 28138 N Tatum Blvd., Cave Creek, AZ

MinuteClinic, 2995 E Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, AZ

MinuteClinic, 2010 S Dobson Rd., Chandler AZ

MinuteClinic, 5975, W Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ

MinuteClinic, 3170 S Higley Rd., Gilbert, AZ

MinuteClinic, 765 S Lindsay Rd., Gilbert, AZ

MinuteClinic, 18591 N 59 th Ave., Glendale, AZ

Ave., MinuteClinic, 2840 N. Dysart Rd., Goodyear, AZ

MinuteClinic, 5050 W. Baseline Rd., Laveen, AZ

MinuteClinic, 6015 E Brown Rd., Mesa, AZ

MinuteClinic, E Guadalupe Rd., Mesa, AZ

MinuteClinic, 1212 S Greenfield Rd., Mesa, AZ

MinuteClinic, 8332 W Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ

MinuteClinic, E Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ

MinuteClinic, E Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ

MinuteClinic, E Union Hills Dr., Phoenix, AZ

MinuteClinic, E Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ

MinuteClinic, N. North Valley Pkwy., Phoenix, AZ

MinuteClinic, W Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ

MinuteClinic, 21201 E Ocotillo Rd., Queens Creek, AZ

MinuteClinic, 7111 E Bell Road Scottsdale, AZ

MinuteClinic, 14672 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ

MinuteClinic, 10653 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ

MinuteClinic, 15474 W Greenway Rd., Surprise, AZ

MinuteClinic, 1750 E Broadway Rd., Tempe, AZ

