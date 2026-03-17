phoenixNAP Sharpens Focus on On-Demand Infrastructure with Strategic Transaction for Phoenix Colocation Business

Move accelerates phoenixNAP's next phase of growth in Bare Metal Cloud, Network Services and IaaS Platform Innovation

PHOENIX, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider delivering progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions from strategic cloud-centric locations worldwide, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with RadiusDC for the transition of phoenixNAP's Phoenix colocation and data center assets, including its Phoenix facility, interconnection platform and future campus development rights.

The transaction marks a pivotal step in phoenixNAP's long-term strategy to expand and refine its on-demand infrastructure platform, doubling down on the software, automation and delivery models that are reshaping how modern businesses consume infrastructure.

Approximately 80% of phoenixNAP's global business will continue to be independently owned and operated by phoenixNAP and its existing management team, including phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud and network services platforms. Following the close of the transaction, phoenixNAP will remain a tenant in the Phoenix facility and continue serving customers without interruption.

By transitioning the Phoenix colocation business to an experienced data center operator, phoenixNAP is increasing its focus on what it does best: building a comprehensive, on-demand platform experience designed for speed, flexibility, security and scale. The company will continue investing in the software and automation that enable customers to deploy infrastructure faster, operate smarter and adapt in real time to evolving business demands.

"This transaction sharpens our focus and strengthens our ability to execute on the future we've been building toward," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP. "We see enormous opportunity in delivering a more comprehensive on-demand infrastructure experience, one that gives customers instant access to the compute, network, storage and architectural support they need to move fast and scale with confidence. This move allows us to become laser focused on that vision."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

RadiusDC plans to expand the Phoenix campus by increasing capacity at the existing facility and advancing development of a second facility, which is expected to bring additional critical capacity online beginning in the first half of 2028.

As demand accelerates for more agile, programmable and resilient IT environments, phoenixNAP is leaning into the next wave of infrastructure consumption, where customers expect more than space and power. They expect infrastructure that is available on demand, operationally seamless and built to support continuous transformation.

phoenixNAP's strategy remains centered on delivering that experience globally through its core portfolio of Bare Metal Cloud, dedicated servers, cloud, hardware leasing, network services, cybersecurity solutions and hybrid IT deployments.

"This is about execution," said William Bell, EVP of Products. "We are building platforms for customers who want dedicated and private infrastructure without friction, infrastructure they can provision faster, manage more efficiently and align directly with how modern applications and teams operate. We're moving aggressively, and this transaction helps us accelerate."

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to phoenixNAP, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal counsel to phoenixNAP. J.P. Morgan served as financial advisor to RadiusDC, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP together with Snell & Wilmer LLP served as transaction and local counsel, respectively, to RadiusDC.

About phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software- and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size, enabling their digital transformation.

Media Contact for phoenixNAP

phoenixNAP Public Relations | [email protected]

About RadiusDC

Meeting the colocation demands of tomorrow, RadiusDC owns and operates facilities in strategically located population centers throughout North America. Serving a wide variety of network operators, carriers, MSOs, and content providers, RadiusDC supports the increasingly urgent requirement to expand IT infrastructure to the network edge. For more information, please visit radius-dc.com.

Media Contact for RadiusDC

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) | [email protected]

SOURCE phoenixNAP