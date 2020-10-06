Phoenix's Senior Service Expo Boasts Fantastic Speakers, Presentations, Giveaways, and Prizes

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona's first 100% online Senior Service Expo announced today an amazing lineup of incredible presentations and speakers, along with fun and exciting prizes and giveaways for those who virtually attend the October 17-18th event. People can sign up online at www.seniorserviceexpo.com, and for the first 1000 people, attendance for the 100% livestreamed expo is FREE.

Senior Service Expo prizes include a FREE tote/craft bag being given away every hour You can attend the Senior Service Expo 100% online via livestream from your laptop or iPad

"We're honored and thrilled to have attracted such a diverse list of educational, informative presentations," said Benjamin Freedman, Expo Production Manager, "Just because other in-person events have been cancelled, there's no reason why our community can't come together and participate in this fully livestreamed online conference. I want to thank our wonderful sponsors who have helped to make this possible."

The Expo features two full days of livestreamed sessions on topics such as healthcare, senior living, financial and legal services, medical equipment, real estate topics, and much, much more. Prizes and giveaways will be plentiful, including a FREE iPad and Amazon Gift Cards and customer Tote/Craft bags being drawn every hour.

A Local Conference with Local Experts

In a time where the COVID virus has pushed people apart, the Senior Service Expo is bringing local businesses back together with their communities. The Expo is supported by a wonderful list of sponsors and partners, including Endeavor Senior In-Home Care, Staff On-Site, Caring.com, Banner Health, The Summit at Sunland Springs, and many, many more. Join local experts from around the local community and get your questions answered in real time, all without leaving the comfort of your living room.

Expo Registrations

Registrations for the event are limited, but the Expo has made available FREE registrations for the first 1000 people. To register, please visit www.seniorserviceexpo.com, and click on the registration button.

For more information, press only:



Benjamin Freedman, Senior Service Expo

(480) 399-0000 - [email protected]

SOURCE Senior Service Expo

Related Links

http://www.seniorserviceexpo.com

